The number of catering entrepreneurs who want to get rid of their catering business is growing. This is how they notice at Adhoc catering brokers and Koninklijke Horeca Nederland.

The uncertainty surrounding the corona crisis and the rising prices have hit entrepreneurs hard, says director Dirk Beljaarts of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland. He sees more catering entrepreneurs doubting whether they should continue their business. “For example, they are considering going into paid employment to be more sure of their income. A ‘stop wave’ is already underway and it is expected that it will continue,” says Beljaarts.

Adhoc hospitality brokers share that image. That saw a significant spike in sales inquiries in the last quarter of 2022. This concerns 20 to 25 percent more applications than in the rest of the year. "Some of these people have been thinking about selling the business for some time, but did not do it before because of corona. That partly explains this significant increase," says Bram Stokman of Adhoc.

According to Stokman, the fact that entrepreneurs are now tacking is partly due to rising prices – from wages and purchasing costs to energy and rent. He also points to the corona debts that entrepreneurs carry with them. According to him, this creates extra pressure for entrepreneurs. “At the same time, we often hear from catering entrepreneurs that they are slowly getting their staffing in order again. That takes some of the pressure off sales,” he adds.

Catering entrepreneur Jacco Schilder (53) of De 80 Seafood & Wine from Enkhuizen is one of the entrepreneurs who wants to stop his business. He put his restaurant up for sale just before Christmas. Not because he can no longer afford it financially. "It's just not fun anymore," he says. "Three years ago we completely renovated the place. That was the best decision, but also at the worst time. With the lockdowns added, we have been closed for almost a year, we are also faced with a shortage of personnel and now again with a high energy bill."



I want to work, but no longer 60 to 70 hours a week Jacco Schilder (53) of De 80 Seafood & Wine from Enkhuizen

He has been deliberating for a long time: the business has been in the family for forty years, which makes the decision even more difficult. The fact that his son Theo was not in the mood to continue the business gave him the push. Both his son and he want to continue working in the hospitality industry, but preferably as an employee. “I am too young to sit behind the geraniums. I want to work, but no longer 60 to 70 hours a week.” Painter is in no hurry to sell the business. If it takes a year or more, that’s fine too. Ideally, he would like to see a young couple reporting, who would like to put their shoulders to the wheel full of enthusiasm.

Bram Stokman of Adhoc thinks that starters will enter the market in the near future. They have the advantage that they do not have corona worries. For 2023, the broker expects the supply to increase even further. “We do not expect a massive sale, but certainly more supply than in the past three years.”

