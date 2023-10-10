More cases of vitiligo in Italy after the Covid pandemic. The increase observed by dermatologists, together with more serious clinical pictures, is linked not only to the loss of diagnoses and therapies during and after the coronavirus emergency, to immune decompensation and to the particularly stressful period, but is also the effect of masks and of the immoderate use of sanitizing gels. “There is a phenomenon which in technical terms is called Koebner’s reactive isomorphism, whereby repeated trauma to the skin of the patient suffering from vitiligo can generate white spots around the mouth and on the hands, making the disease latent or worsen”, he explains to Adnkronos Health Andrea Paro Vidolin, head of the Photodermatology Center of the Israelite Hospital in Rome.

Furthermore, “particularly stressful moments can, like all dermatological pathologies, create explosions of the pathology”. In our country 2-3% of the population suffers from vitiligo, a “skin disease characterized by the appearance of milky white patches, generally located around the eyes and mouth, on the hands and feet, elbows and knees and also the axillary cords. It is an autoimmune disease, which can be associated with other autoimmune disorders such as celiac disease and chronic autoimmune thyroiditis.” When these ‘alarm bells’ appear, the dermatologist’s advice is to also do a screening for vitiligo.

White spots can occur in men and women, without differences in gender or even age. “This creates major psychological and relationship problems, especially in childhood and even more so in adolescents – underlines Paro Vidolin – who are more fragile ages. The paradoxical thing is that, due to a regulatory fact, vitiligo in Italy is considered a disorder aesthetic, and this is a big problem, because it is a disease that has a very important social impact. It must absolutely be considered as a real pathology – he points out – and recognized as such”.

“In Italy there are very few specialized centers – continues the expert – patients have difficulty getting treatment, and yet – I repeat – the social impact is very important. I am still incredulous that there are no centers spread throughout Italy and that the patients should come to the few facilities concentrated between Rome and Milan, to undergo a few minutes of treatment after having traveled even 5-6 hours by train or car”.

Recognizing vitiligo as a disease is the first step to guarantee treatment for all patients, otherwise forced to pay out of pocket, and to ensure a greater number of specialized centers in the area. Because on the therapy front, today there are several more options. “Thanks to recent research it has been understood that a phenomenon called oxidative stress develops in this pathology, a bit like what happens in skin aging. To stabilize the clinical picture – says Paro Vidolin – mixtures of antioxidants are used , which allow the stability of the pathology to be achieved. However, there are more serious forms, the so-called explosive vitiligo and in these cases steroids can also be used, therefore systemic cortisone, but these are very rare cases”.

“The therapy that makes the spots recolor is narrow-band UVB phototherapy, therefore ultraviolet wavelengths, as if it were the sun, but a particular sun. These UVB rays delivered by the lamps on the white spots tend to recolor them In recent times, the more traditional total body phototherapies, cabins such as solar showers, have been joined by microphototherapy with the excimer laser, ‘guns’ which allow the selective treatment of blemishes – he explains – while sparing the surrounding healthy skin. also good for children and adolescents and it is the winning therapy because thanks to early diagnosis and treatment the best result is certainly obtained, blocking the formation of new patches and recoloring existing ones. UVB rays – he specifies – are not like the dangerous UVA The cycles last from 3 to 6 months, with two sessions per week.”

The other big news on the treatment front is “the arrival, by the end of the year in Italy, of the first drug indicated for vitiligo”, announces Paro Vidolin, who participated in the studies with the Israeli Photodermatology Center clinicians. “It is already on the market in the United States, the European Medicines Agency has already approved it, we are waiting for it to be marketed in Italy. Based on the active ingredient ruxolitinib, it acts at an immunological level on particular receptors called ‘Jak inhibitor ‘and this will be able to give us a big hand in reducing recovery times. The advent of this new drug – he highlights – is very important because, I repeat, it is the first time in which we specialists will have a drug that has the indication for vitiligo and we will not have to use ‘off-label’ ointments, i.e. beyond the indications in the package leaflet”.

For segmental vitiligo, particular forms that do not respond to phototherapy, “a very innovative treatment is now possible: the autologous transplant of epidermal cell suspension. In very simple words, the melanocytes are extracted from a very small flap of skin taken from the patient and they insert themselves into the white patch. After they have taken root, phototherapy can be done to stimulate the cells and recolor the spots. After 30 years in which there was little available, phototherapies, drugs and transplants are the three main innovations ” to cure vitiligo.

Good news for patients, after the summer which for many of them is the worst time. “The sun can be considered an enemy for those suffering from vitiligo – says Paro Vidolin – because ‘normal’ skin colors and therefore the contrast between the light part and the normally pigmented part is accentuated. But for this aspect too, it has been done a step forward: today we use sunscreens dedicated to vitiligo, inside there are higher protection factors for UV rays and a lower filter for white spots. Thus we try to exploit the action of the sun a little and to uniform the color between normal skin and the parts with vitiligo, for a better aesthetic result, in addition to the therapeutic action”.