Researchers can diagnose Oropouche fever using specially developed tests. The number of infected people in Italy has risen to four.

Milan – Italy is once again battling a virus transmitted by mosquitoes. Since last year Numerous cases of dengue fever were reported. This is spreading ever faster. A month ago, Italy reported the first case of Oropouche fever. This virus also usually occurs in the tropics. The number of infected people has now risen to four. Most recently, two cases were reported in Lombardy.

More cases of Oropouche fever in Italy: These are the symptoms

The two patients diagnosed with Oropouche fever in Lombardy had previously travelled to Cuba and Brazil, as The Republic reported on July 16. Both showed the symptoms typical for the virus:

High fever

skin rash

nausea

Muscle aches

Symptoms usually appear three to eight days after the bite. Additional symptoms include:

Headache

Pain in the eye sockets

General malaise

chills

Vomit

Photosensitivity

Source: WHO

First Oropouche cases in Lombardy – researchers develop test

This is the first time the virus has been diagnosed in Lombardy. Like dengue fever, it belongs to the arbovirus group. Both Oropouche cases were brought into the country by patients who had contracted the disease outside Italy, the Sacco Hospital in Milan found.

Mosquitoes in the tropics spread Oropouche fever. In Italy, the number of infected people is increasing (symbolic image). © Ales Utouka/IMAGO

“The importance of these diagnoses made in Italy is essential for monitoring the spread of the virus,” virologist Maria Rita Gismondo explained to the portal. The diagnosis is based mainly on molecular techniques developed by the laboratory itself. Thanks to the diagnostic test developed by the Sacco laboratory in Milan, the laboratory has become the Italian reference point for the diagnosis of various infectious diseases.

Oropouche virus: Mosquito transmits virus outside Europe

“Given the spread of the virus, even if there is no danger in our country, it is always important not to underestimate the symptoms and epidemiological data and to contact the reference laboratories,” the virologist continued. Oropouche fever is mainly transmitted by the insect “Culicoides paraensis”, a mosquito that is currently only found in South and Central America and not in Europe. However, the virus has already reached Europe through international trade in goods and people.

The disease usually runs its course without any problems. According to the WHO, most sufferers recover within a week. In rare cases, the virus can lead to aseptic meningitis. There is currently no vaccination. In addition, there is no indication that the virus can be transmitted from person to person. (vk)