Santiago del Estero recorded three dead by coronavirus and 75 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Tuesday night.

Two of the fatal victims are 61 year old men who were interned in the provincial capital.

One suffered from hypertension and diabetes, diseases that complicated his Covid-19 picture, and was treated at the Independencia Hospital. The other had the same comorbidities in addition to a history of stroke, and was in a private hospital.

The third deceased is an 87 year old man with diabetes, heart failure and kidney failure, who died “at your home by choice”, indicated the official part.

The number of deaths from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 230.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged his ascent after the 51 positives on Monday and the 50 on Sunday.

The infected of the day were diagnosed on 582 tests processed.

Of the 75 infections detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 43.

The interior of the province had 32 positives, distributed as follows: Quimili, with nine; Rio Hondo hot springs, eight; Cold, five; Clodomira and Fortín Inca, three; and Sumampa, Taco Isla, Tintina and Villa Unión, one at each location.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Tuesday.

With a total of 20,560 infected, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,422 people (Including the 30 patients who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases decreased to 2,867 (There were 2,825 on Monday).

Restrictions follow

Last Sunday, the Santiago del Estero Emergency Committee held its weekly meeting to assess the epidemiological situation in the province.

According to the official report, from January 17 to 24 inclusive the number of cases was 814, which gives an average of 101.75 positives per day.

Regarding the occupation of beds, in intensive care it reaches 48% and in sectors for mild and moderate patients, 25%.

“A amoesetación (downward) of the curve of positive cases in Capital and Band, but a slight increase in some localities of the interiorr “, was one of the conclusions.

Given this, the authorities resolved “to keep the measures adopted to date unchanged. regarding the schedules and enabled activities “.

Police and health control at an entrance to Santiago del Estero.

In this way, Santiago del Estero will continue to require a negative PCR swab to enter its territory. Only the inhabitants of the other NOA provinces are exempt from this measure.

In addition, the restrictions to circulate during the dawn.

“It is recalled that it is necessary to appeal to citizen responsibility and the utmost prudence, avoiding activities that favor viral transmission by prolonged close contact; and to comply with the prevention measures and current protocols, avoiding contacts with people who are not of the cohabiting family group“urges the statement signed by the Chief of Cabinet of Santiago del Estero, Elías Suárez, and the Minister of Health, Natividad Nassif.

LP