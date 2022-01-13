Home page politics

Nursing staff in geriatric care © Sina Schuldt / picture alliance

According to a new study, many nursing staff in geriatric care in Germany want to give up their jobs.

Hanover – According to a new study, many nursing staff in geriatric care in Germany want to give up their jobs. Forty percent of those surveyed are considering quitting their jobs, as Bernadette Klapper, managing director of the German Professional Association for Nursing Professions, said on Thursday about a study initiated with the geriatric care specialist publisher Vincentz Network. «That is alarming. We need a turnaround in care for the elderly. “

According to the publisher, experts have calculated that there will be a shortage of around 500,000 nursing staff by 2030. For the study, a total of 686 employees in inpatient care were surveyed in August and September 2021. 90 percent of those surveyed therefore asked for more staff, and another nine percent tended to agree.

73 percent said the shortage of nursing staff had worsened in the past two years, in the middle of the coronas pandemic. 68 percent said it was becoming more and more difficult to ensure good care. 96 percent do not believe that politicians have understood the situation and are trying to improve it. (dpa)