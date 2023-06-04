This Monday, or Tuesday at the latest, we will find out who will take the reins of the Reina Sofía Museum of Contemporary Art for the next five years. The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, must choose the successor to Manuel Borja-Villel from the shortlist proposed by the committee of experts that has advised the patronage of the art gallery. Everything seems to indicate that the museum will have a new director. Not in vain, the process of renewing the direction of the Reina Sofía culminates with more candidates than candidates. On Tuesday the Council of Ministers can approve her appointment.

The committee of experts in charge of the final selection, according to the rules of the contest published on February 10 in the BOE, concluded its work last Friday. Among the nine initial candidates there were five women -none Spanish- and four men, almost all of them over fifty years of age.

Three of the possible winners are Mexican: Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy (Mexicali, 48 years old), former director of the Tamayo Museum and the best placed according to some bets; Magali Arriola (Mexico City, 53 years old), current director of Tamayo, and Viviana Kuri (Mexico City, 53 years old) in charge of the Zapopan Art Museum (MAZ). The other two candidates are Rosana Carrete (Montevideo, 54 years old), director of the Cabildo Museum of Montevideo, and the Italian Cristiana Collu (Cagliari, 57 years old), in charge of the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome.

Among the men there are three Spaniards and one Argentine: Manuel Segade (La Coruña, 46 years old), in charge of the 2 de Mayo Art Center (CA2M) in Móstoles since 2015; Gabriel Pérez-Barreiro (La Coruña, 53 years old), former director and chief curator of the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Collection and adviser to the Venezuelan collector; Bartomeu Marí (Ibiza, 57 years old), philosopher and former director of Macba, and Ferrán Barenblit (Buenos Aires, 56 years old), former director of CA2M in Móstoles and Macba in Barcelona.

The commission of experts that chose these applicants and the final shortlist was made up of Christophe Cherix, MoMA curator; Cuauhtémoc Medina, chief curator of the University Museum of Contemporary Art (MUAC); Joanna Mytkowska, director of the Warsaw Museum of Art; Gloria Moure, former director of the Galician Center for Contemporary Art (CGAC), and María Nicanor, director of the Smithsonian Design Museum (USA). Iceta has the last word and will transfer her decision to the Council of Ministers that meets on Tuesday and could approve the choice of the head of Culture.

poisoned inheritance



The new head of the management of the Reina Sofía will receive a poisoned inheritance and an idle museum. Borja-Villel left his office on January 20, leaving the management in the hands of the deputy managing director, Julián González Cid, and the artistic deputy director, Mabel Tapia. In these months the activity has been almost nil. Only one temporary exhibition dedicated to the Susana and Ricardo Steinbruch Collection, patron of the Museum, is on the bill.

Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía for the last 15 years.



Whoever succeeds her will have to manage to maintain or reverse the latest and highly personal rearrangement of the stable collection in which Borja-Villel has left his mark since 2021 with a direction that has been anything but calm. A speech that concludes today, with works alluding to the AIDS years, the Prestige catastrophe and includes the 15-M banners.

The Mexican Sofía Hernández Chong Cuy former director of the Tamayo Museum, the best placed according to some bets

In his fifteen-year tenure, controversy has marked his management with fierce criticism and unwavering adherence to his peculiar way of doing things, which alternates the most difficult exhibitions with the ‘blockbusters’ dedicated to Dalí and Picasso, which allowed him to exceed four million visits in the years prior to the pandemic. He is now one of the curators of the São Paulo Biennial and will assume the task of coordinating the expansion of the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Barcelona (MNAC) and the rest of the Catalan museums.

Borja-Villel was about to appear for the contest before presenting his resignation. He became the director of the museum in 2008 with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero as president, after unanimously winning the international contest organized by Culture, which appointed an international committee that selected a candidate from among the 29 applicants. José Jiménez, then General Director of Fine Arts, presided over a jury made up of Bruno Corà, Marta Gili, Simón Marchán, Hans-Ulrich Obrist, Rosa Olivares and Alfred Pacquement.

He communicated his decision on December 22 to the museum’s board of trustees, chaired by the then Minister of Culture, César Antonio Molina, in an extraordinary session, and then it was put to a vote. Of the 29 candidacies, 22 came from Spain, three from European countries, two from the United States, one from Latin America and another from Asia. Borja-Villel ended up prevailing over Enrique Juncosa, director of the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. He then lived through two renovations with Mariano Rajoy at the helm of the Government.