D.Most Israelis only notice the rockets from Gaza when they explode in the air, destroyed by missiles. Figures published by the armed forces on Friday evening show how massive this surreal aerial battle was these days. Hamas and other militias from the Gaza Strip have fired more than two thousand rockets, mortars and similar projectiles at Israel since Monday.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for Israel, the Palestinian Territories and Jordan based in Tel Aviv.

That means a rapid increase in firepower: in the seven weeks of the Gaza war in 2014, the Islamists shot down a total of four thousand rockets. Then as now, most of these projectiles did not hit the target. This is due to the Israeli defense system, which is said to have a hit rate of over ninety percent.

1000 missiles shot down from the Iron Dome

Almost a thousand rockets had been shot down from the Iron Dome, the armed forces said. Another 350 fell in the Gaza Strip itself. This indicates the primitive military quality of many projectiles. It can be assumed that the algorithms of the computerized Israeli missile defense simply dropped a large number of other missiles, which could be calculated in advance that the trajectory led into open terrain or into the sea.



But the reason for the current ceasefire offers by Hamas is not necessarily that the Islamists are running out of bullets. As a high-ranking commander of the Israeli armed forces reported to the FAZ and other media in February, Hamas had around seven thousand rockets, ten thousand mortar shells, three hundred anti-tank guided weapons and one hundred anti-aircraft missiles at the time. In addition, the “Palestinian Islamic Jihad” militia owned a further six thousand rockets, six thousand mortar shells and around a hundred anti-tank guided missiles. In addition, each of the two militias has dozens of simple drones.

Reliable and verifiable information can hardly be obtained. However, most of the projectiles fired appear to be short-range missiles of the Russian Grad or Kassem type, which have been manufactured in Gaza since at least 2001, mainly self-made. They can be fired from holes or from simple portable mounts and fly around ten kilometers without their own guidance system. “Some of them are based on sewer pipes,” says a well-connected Israeli.

Some of these projectiles, equipped with a propellant charge and warhead, would be buried in the sand, given a simple timer and then fired without an immediate counterstrike being able to hit the appropriate operator. At times, the militias were now able to fire more than a hundred such or similar projectiles within a few minutes in order to over-saturate the anti-missile batteries and, presumably in this type of missile shadow, then send off higher-quality missiles with a greater range, which then also reached Tel Aviv or Beersheva.

Psychological pressure from projectiles

Israeli military say that Hamas receives its building instructions from abroad, for example from Iran. “Without Iran’s support, we wouldn’t have these skills,” the New York Times quoted Hamas chief in the Gaza Strip, Jahja Sinwar, as saying this in 2019. One of the missiles reaching as far as Tel Aviv, such as the M-75, which can fly up to 75 kilometers, is said to be based on Iranian technology (Fajr 5). In addition, there are probably other missiles and parts that have been smuggled in. On Thursday, Hamas fired a rocket two hundred kilometers near the city of Eilat.

Despite serious individual incidents and the psychological pressure they exert, the bullets from Gaza do not cause great military damage in Israel. This is ensured by the Iron Dome from the Israeli manufacturer Rafael. The first battery was installed in 2011, and today, according to unconfirmed reports, Israel owns around ten of them. Each of these batteries usually consists of a radar system, a computer center and three rocket launchers, each with twenty anti-missiles. The armed forces do not disclose exact numbers or the constantly changing positions of the batteries.

A range of between four and seventy kilometers is known. The interceptor missile warheads explode within three feet of the enemy missile. Since the algorithm-optimized system can calculate which missile is worth intercepting at all, it is considered cost-effective compared to defense systems from other manufacturers. But Iron Dome isn’t cheap either: a single defense missile is said to cost between $ 20,000 and $ 50,000. If you put this in relation to the Hamas projectiles, which often cost only a few hundred dollars, you get an expensive equation.

This is another reason why the United States is supporting Israel’s air defense in an agreement signed under former President Barack Obama that runs until 2028, with a total of five hundred million dollars for all air defense systems every year. It is an investment that gives the military room to maneuver and a safe life for the majority of the Israeli population.