Before starting the day, Carrión described the match against CD Tenerife as “vital” for FC Cartagena in their goal of achieving salvation. Now, after victories from CD Castellón and AD Alcorcón, acquire more importance this duel. And it is that everything that is not an albinegro triumph, would reduce the options of permanence in the absence of seven days for the conclusion of the clash. The yellow ones mark the area of ​​permanence with three more points, four above the orelluts (follow the game live on AS.com).

For the visit of CD Tenerife, Luis Carrión will have the withdrawal of a man who in the last section was being indisputable: Cristian Lopez. The striker, who had started ahead of Rubén Castro and Elady, said goodbye to the season after the serious injury that occurred in Sabadell. To Alicante must be added those already known, but also important, of Gallar, David Simón, Clavería and De la Bella.

On the eleven, regarding last day, Datkovic could regain its place in the center of defense alongside Navas, while Nacho Gil and Elady They dispute Cristian’s vacancy. The former could have more options, since if he puts Elady together with Castro, FC Cartagena would run out of alternatives as offensive referents on the bench in case of need.

Without lowering your arms

The CD Tenerife has almost tied the permanenceHis first goal given how the season has gone, but he’s far from chasing the playoff. Even so, Ramis does not want his players to lower their arms and let go to finish as high as possible and stretch, why not, the illusion of trying to reach the vanguard zone.

For this duel, the coach has isignificant last minute casualties. Aitor Sanz’s was expected to reach the fifth yellow, but Alex Munoz (with muscle tear), Russet (discomfort) and Suso (close contact with a positive for COVID-19) have remained on the Island.

Thus, the eleven will change substantially compared to last weekend. For Aitor there are three alternatives for the position: Gio Zarfino, Sergio González or Alberto. Some of them will accompany Javi alonso great game against the Asturians. I would play for Muñoz Pomares, although during the week he was recovering from a sprained ankle, while for Bermejo, he could reappear Nerd.

Keys

Need. Failure to achieve victory, FC Cartagena would take an important step back in the search for permanence.

Attack. Cristian’s withdrawal leaves Rubén Castro and Elady as the only forwards on the squad at a decisive moment in the course.

No pressure. Barring a catastrophe, Tenerife will face the final stretch without haste so its players can loosen up and improve their performance.

Absences. Despite the good game against Sporting, Ramis will have to make several mandatory changes in the eleven, some at the last minute.

As to follow

Ruben Castro. In Sabadell he saw the door again and already has 14 goals. He must make more targets to secure the permanence in Second.

Javi alonso. Last day he returned to eleven after several weeks and was the best of the team. It was shown, faced and distributed with discretion. Step ahead of the youth squad.

Ups and downs

FC Cartagena. Luis Carrión will not be able to count on Cristian, Gallar, David Simón, Clavería and De la Bella. Andújar returns after sanction.

CD Tenerife. Ramis cannot count on Aitor Sanz (suspended), nor Jacobo, Borja Lasso, Folch, Muñoz, Bermejo and Wilson (injured). Suso is not in close contact with a positive for COVID-19.