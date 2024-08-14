Ciudad Juarez.– More human bone remains were found this afternoon very close to where a dog left a jawbone yesterday in the town of Loma Blanca.

Three more bones were found just a few metres from the discovery made last night in the courtyard of a house located on Antonio de la Torres and Cruz Ascencio Sánchez streets.

According to forensic personnel from the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office, they are part of a pelvis and a foot.

It is believed that they are related to those found yesterday, but this will be confirmed through DNA testing.