Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- Following up on the search initiated in the town of Tubares, municipality of Urique, investigative personnel from the Western District Attorney’s Office located a skull and a large number of small bone fragments that could be human, with signs that they were burned.

The actions were carried out on August 24 and 25 along the road leading to the town of El Chorro, where bone remains that had been exposed to fire were found, as well as a skull, a piece of rope and remains of adhesive tape.

Previously, on August 21, 2024, when the first intervention was carried out, various bone fragments were found through a screening process, as well as a fired shell, two warheads, metal rivets and 11 metal buttons.

The actions are derived from the follow-up of investigation files, as well as information provided anonymously by citizens and relatives of people with reports of absence and/or disappearance in the region.

The searches involve agents from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the Missing and/or Absent Persons Investigation Unit of the Western Prosecutor’s Office, as well as personnel from the Arteaga district and a Field Criminalistics expert.