After a long radio silence, Suzuki finally breaks the silence and presents the GSX-8S, Suzuki’s take on the popular naked middle segment.

As far as we’re concerned, the run-up was a bit too long, the four-cylinder GSX-S750 (remember) had been shunted for a while and the SV650 was very much the same old wine in a new bag. Anyway, that is of course forgotten and forgiven now that the blues from Hamamatsu are conjuring this GSX-8S out of the top hat. An 83 hp strong naked that bears strong optical resemblance to its larger GSX-S1000 brother and relies on the motor skills of a completely newly developed 776cc parallel twin.

That two-cylinder is therefore good for 83 hp @ 8,500 rpm and a top torque of 78 Nm @ 6,800 rpm, with which the GSX-8S nestles in terms of performance exactly between the popular MT-07 (73 hp) and the recently presented Honda Hornet (92 hp ) in. We are now familiar with the parallel arrangement, where Suzuki – just like Yamaha – uses a 270° crankshaft to simulate the ‘full feel’ (and sound) of a 90° twin. An interesting feature are the double balancer shafts that make an angle of 90° to each other, the front eliminating the vibrations of the first cylinder, and the lower, you guessed it, that of the second. The throttles can of course be controlled via ride-by-wire, while the GSX-8S comes standard with three riding modes (Active, Basic, Comfort), three-way adjustable traction control (STCS), an up/down quickshifter and Low RPM Assist for easy handling. drive away from a standstill. So quite complete. With the well-known mode button you then surf through the 5” TFT display for further digital fine-tuning.

A new block naturally requires a new frame, which in this case is made entirely of tubular steel, except for the swingarm, which is made of aluminum. By the way, roadworthy puts the GSX-8S on the scales 202 kilos, if we look at the competitors with an oblique eye, then that is a bit on the heavy side. KYB takes care of the suspension all around; in terms of adjustability, it is still a bit of a guess, but knowing KYB, the basis is good. At the bottom of the 41 mm upside-down, a set of radial four-piston Nissins grips the hefty 310 mm discs, in short, two fingers will be enough. We also keep those same fingers on the pulse for you regarding delivery and price. More coming soon!