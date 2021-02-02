The presence of cyclists in the City of Buenos Aires it became evident. Just stand in a corner and wait a few minutes to see them go by. On weekdays, at any time, in streets with or without bike lanes, they are. And during the weekends they multiply, alone and in family, friends or training groups. For recreational reasons or to avoid public transportation, the exponential increase in bicycle use It is one of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, perhaps the only positive one since the world lives with the virus.

But the more people ride the bike, more bikes are stolen. In the City, during 2020, there was one detainee every 16 hours for this type of incident. The figure, experts and users consider, is high but probably underestimated. Many cases of theft (abduction without violence) and robbery (with violence) are not recorded. However, in certain behaviors of cyclists, it can be observed how from these two phenomena -more shopping and more insecurity- another trend emerged: hiring on the rise of bicycle insurance. Clarion He consulted several insurance companies with a specific policy for these vehicles and the growth is repeated in each company.

“My bike was stolen a while ago. It is very particular, those who know it know it, if they see it published somewhere please let me know. Thank you!”, Claudio González wrote on Facebook on January 23. He accompanied the text with a photo of the bicycle so that, in case someone saw it in a notice and recognized it, they would inform him. The post received hundreds of comments and was shared more than 300 times. In these replicas, some users insisted on the option of use insurance: these are times when you need more than a lock.

The crime of theft of bicycles is so common that there are Facebook groups that warn about those that occur in Capital and Province. There are also cyclists who build databases with the record of stolen wheels, awareness messages on social networks to demand a purchase invoice from the seller and GPS of bicycles, which work like the systems -although more rudimentary- of satellite tracking of cars.

Pedaled by Dimitri Amiryan, the Armenian chiropractor murdered in Retiro to steal his bicycle. Photo: Juano Tesone

The theft modalities They are armed and when the owner leaves the bicycle outside, generally tied to a pole. But also, in recent times, another variant has been added: thieves who enter the garages of houses and buildings and take the bicycles they find. And at the same time that robberies, robberies and looting rise, insurance inquiries among cyclists accumulate.

Although before these consultations existed, especially among members of training groups or owners of bicycles designed for road trips, during the pandemic, they increased. The request for advice regarding whether or not it is convenient to take out insurance and what type of coverage is appropriate is repeated on social networks, in dialogues and forums of bicycle users. But not everyone knows that it is not just about theft. There’s also liability coverage, in the event that the cyclist causes damage to a third party in a road accident, and theft of objects while the person is moving on his bicycle.

The coronavirus pandemic added hundreds of cyclists to the streets of the City of Buenos Aires. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

“Still many people do not know that there is the possibility of insuring the bicycle. When we designed the product I insisted that could not go out except the Netflix subscription. It had to be accessible and useful. Today the cheapest plan costs around $ 400 per month and increases as the value of the vehicle increases “, explains Nuria Foncueva, mobility leader of Sura Seguros. In the midst of the pandemic, towards June of last year, the company launched a new line, focused on the integral mobility of the client and / or their family. “The concept is ‘I’ll cover you while you’re on the go’. Walking, on a bicycle, skateboard, skateboard, roller or electric motorcycle; not by car, motorcycle or ATV. “

Until mid-January, the new service policies were 13,000. 70% of those who hired them live in the Metropolitan Area. “Being a comprehensive insurance, we know the insured assets once they are lost. Until today, 95% of the claims were tied to an event with a bicycle. Or theft of the vehicle or theft of personal belongings, especially cell phones and backpacks, while the user was moving on a bicycle “, describes Foncueva. The company also maintains a previous insurance line, intended only for bicycles. During isolation, a growth in the demand for this service was also observed: “The sale of this policy grew 30%.”

With the rise in contracting of both types of insurance, the company decided to partner with large chains so that, when buying a bicycle, insurance is suggested to the customer and the procedures to access it are facilitated. The scheme is similar to that used in car dealerships. Thus, the customer leaves the business with his covered bicycle. “They not only solve theft situations, the service also includes on-site repairs and transfer in case of breakdown or accident. “

The coronavirus triggered the demand for bicycles in the great cities of the world and Buenos Aires is no exception. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Furthermore, at this moment a team is working on a mobility line for companies. “We observed that, with the return to face-to-face activity, many employees are cycling to work. That is why we are thinking of a plan for SMEs, so that employers can take out insurance to cover their workers’ bicycles “, Foncueva says and adds:” We are analyzing different adaptations. The idea of ​​coverage is the same but we want to adapt it to different needs. ”

In December, the insurer La Caja undertook a study to understand the habits that emerged with the pandemic. For this, they surveyed 300 people living in the Metropolitan Area and asked them about how they planned to move in the context of Preventive and Compulsory Social Distancing (DISPO). According to the answers, the bicycle and the walk they were the most chosen means and they will be two forms of transfer that will remain in post-pandemic life.

“The age group that makes up the majority of those who use bicycles are people from Generation X (1969-1980) “, says the analysis. In turn, it details that among the reasons why they choose the bicycle, 52% of those surveyed say that they prefer it because it is the healthiest vehicle and 18% affirm which prioritizes it because it is the most recommended means of transportation to avoid coronavirus infections. According to the report, in addition, 6 out of 10 people agreed with the expansion of the bicycle lanes and 7 out of 10 were satisfied with the incorporation of pedestrian areas in the City and Greater Buenos Aires.

For many cyclists, the bicycle, in addition to being a means of recreation, has become a safe way of transportation. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

La Caja, like other insurers, has specific coverage for bicycles. “At the beginning of the pandemic, in April, the demand for coverage of bicycles and skateboards fell a lot. However, in July we had already recovered the volumes at the beginning of the year and from August until today we are seeing a much higher demand to the numbers of last summer, product of a greater use “, specified Francesco Miani, Technical Director of the company. The Fund has three plans that cover the theft of the bicycle or skateboard and the reimbursement of expenses for the replacement of documents and keys, among other services.

The average cost of the bicycles that are insured in the market is between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000. They are usually mountain bike, t-shirt or folding. The most expensive are competition or mid-range or high-end wheels, valued at more than $ 250,000.

Among the companies that offer the service, Nación Seguros was one of the first. “Bicycle insurance exists prior to the pandemic and is a tool that has been marketed very well since it was introduced in the market,” introduces Carlos Soria, the company’s deputy general manager. And he continues: “In recent months we have noticed a growing demand in the insurance of bicycles and electric scooters, especially after the relaxation of the insulation “.

The sale of bicycle insurance began to grow from the relaxation of insulation. Photo Lucia Merle

The service, explains Soria, includes both the loss of the bicycle due to theft and civil liability for any damage caused to third parties. It also includes the death produced as a result of an act of insecurity or accident and protects personal effects, always while using the bicycle. “It also covers the towing service, the replacement of locks, the replacement of chains and padlocks, and the shipment of ambulances and medicines.”

The trend of insuring the bicycle is recognized by customers and companies. The pandemic accelerated it and perhaps after the virus it will become an acquired habit.

