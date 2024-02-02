This nicer BMW 5 Series is perfect for those typical Dutch families. Towbar on, Tabbert behind it and go!

The BMW 5 Series of the G60 generation has been on the market for a while now. This means that we can now eagerly look forward to all the various flavors, versions and special sporty models that BMW will offer us.

And all combined, you end up with the BMW M5 Touring, which has already been officially confirmed. But yes, a biturbo V8 – even with electric assistance – is not very relevant for the Netherlands.

But the version you see in the images is very relevant for us Dutch. It is a longer BMW 5 Series, the 'L'. If we look at the images, it also appears to be the (even) more beautiful BMW 5 Series.

Long doors

Of course, taste is very subjective. You have to see the BMW 5 Series in real life to appreciate it. It has a beautiful appearance, especially in the Tansanitblau. Especially if you order it without the M package (then the design is slightly less busy). Last but not least: put a set of aftermarket wheels on it, that looks less aftermarket.

What the BMW i5 L does very well is to hide the fact that it is a longer variant. In most cases the doors are a lot longer on a cave limo and that's it. Perhaps it is due to the larger overhangs than before, but somewhere the total seems to be a little better balanced. Co-worker @jaapiyo has an excellent nose for this, so pay attention to his contribution in the comment section.

But it's not just about the design, it's about the increased space in the back. Even though we Dutch are the tallest people in the world, this performance passes us by. The car is intended for a relatively small population, namely the Chinese. You can get a longer version of many cars there. Hopefully a manufacturer will one day see the light and offer it in Europe.

Interior more beautiful BMW 5 Series

The interior looks neat, of course. All the increased space benefits the rear passengers. If we take a closer look at the press plates, we see a very special option: that mega-large screen from the BMW 7 Series (Theatre Screen) is now also available on the 5 Series L! It is also nice that you can now charge your smartphone wirelessly in the back. In the Netherlands this is only possible at the front.

There are a limited number of variants available of this more beautiful BMW 5 Series. There is a 525Li (190 hp) and a 530Li (258 hp) on petrol. If you go electric, there are also two options. It starts with the i5 eDrive35L with 286 hp. The top model is the i5 M60 with 601 hp. In terms of looks, you can choose from two directions: the dynamic M Sport. But they have also relaunched the Luxury Line especially for China.

