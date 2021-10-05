Oil spills off the coast of Southern California polluted even more beaches on Monday. The beaches in the popular resort of Laguna Beach are also closed to visitors. In neighboring Huntington Beach, swimmers, surfers and walkers had already been asked to leave the beach area on Sunday. The cleanup work continues.
