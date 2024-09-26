Injuries continue to be a headache for Millonarios, injuries that seriously affect the team’s idea and Alberto Gamero’s plans. It was the turn of the midfielder Daniel Cataño.

The blue infirmary is starting to fill up again. In the case of Falcao García, who is already in the process of recovery but still has time to return, Jader Valencia has been added.

Valencia suffered a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg during training. The player, who has been key in the recent matches of the team managed by Alberto Gamero, has already begun his recovery process.

Cataño was injured

It was Cataño’s turn. The midfielder, perhaps the most outstanding in recent matches, had to leave the field in the game against Jaguares this Wednesday.

At minute 34, Cataño was fighting for a ball when he felt a pull in his groin area. He immediately made gestures of pain and after being examined by the medical team, he left the field.

This is a very sensitive loss for Millonarios, although an official medical report is awaited to determine the extent of this injury.

