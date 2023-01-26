Lightyear has been in the corner since last week where the blows fall. Atlas Technologies recently applied for a deferment of payment. Now Lightyear reports that the subsidiary has been officially declared bankrupt by the court of East Brabant. As a result, 600 employees will lose their jobs.

For the time being, it will remain that way and Lightyear employees in Helmond will continue to work for the company. In a statement, Lightyear responds to the news: ‘Lightyear regrets the decision for all employees, customers, investors and suppliers. We will work closely with the curator and everyone involved.’

Will Lightyear itself also go bankrupt?

Whether there is a future in Lightyear is not yet known. “In the coming period, the trustee will focus on the position of employees and creditors, in addition to investigating how the Lightyear concept can be continued,” the company statement said. Earlier, Lightyear promised that they had aimed all arrows at the Lightyear 2.

The fate of Lightyear and its solar cars is now in the hands of the curator. If he decides that the project is not going to make it, it could mean an early end. If Lightyear is allowed to continue, the plan is to market the Lightyear 2 in 2025 for an amount below 40,000 euros. In short, still a lot of uncertainties.