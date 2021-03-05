The news of Boca seems to give no respite. The slow walk of Miguel Ángel Russo’s team and the questions that grow day by day due to the management of the Soccer Council led by Juan Román Riquelme was now added the positive coronavirus of its president, Jorge Amor Ameal.

The 72-year-old leader was swabbed after having been in close contact with a positive case and confirmed late Thursday that he also has the virus.

According to the first information, Ameal is isolated, in good health, although on permanent alert since he is a patient at risk.

News in development.

JPE