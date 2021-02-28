Lázaro Báez had a rubber store, which over time became a chain of premium rubber stores. He came to build entire buildings in Santa Cruz and, when the province was too small for him, he expanded with constructions in Chubut, Tierra del Fuego, Río Negro, Chaco, Santiago del Estero and Buenos Aires. He assembled apartments, entire floors, and offices to rent or simply to leave them empty. Dirty money had to be laundered and at full speed, without scruples, like Marty Byrde in the Ozark series.

Lázaro bought vacant lots, warehouses, service stations and fulfilled one of his whims as a Nuevo Rico, that of having his own sports club. He also built a six-story hotel -which he never opened- overlooking Lake Argentino, on a wide avenue that leads to the Perito Moreno Glacier.

He bought more than fifty ranches, farms, and cabin complexes. He bought houses and lots in private neighborhoods in the northern part of Greater Buenos Aires. He bought five houses in a top area of ​​Pinamar. More than 170 garages in Palermo and Belgrano. He acquired a collection of exotic cars: from a Ferrari, an Audi coupe and a Porsche to vehicles in extinction, such as an orange Dodge coupe, an old Torino and a black Ford Falcon prepared to compete in Highway Tourism. It had, how could it not, its own fleet of planes. His favorite was the 1981 Learjet 35A, registration LV – BPL. On that aircraft, upon landing at the San Fernando airport, he was arrested on April 5, 2016.

Until shortly before Néstor Kirchner became president and founded Austral Construcciones, he was the credit manager of Banco de Santa Cruz. He earned what a bank employee earns today in similar positions: between 180 and 230 thousand pesos per month. His only asset was a house in Barrio 499, in Río Gallegos, where the properties that were not remodeled, which are the majority, retain the style of when they were built. Lazaro’s old house has two small windows in the front, a water tank on the roof, and a simple wooden door with a frame that is still unplastered.

The businessman most akin to the K decade has just been sentenced to 12 years in prison for laundering more than 60 million dollars from corruption, in a case that was dubbed “the route of K money.” This is a historic ruling, the first to lay bare the web of spurious deals that presumably came down from the top of power. His children were also convicted. Martín, 9 years old; Leandro, at 5; and Melina and Luciana, at 3.

Fate, so demonized at times, wanted Cristina Fernández de Kirchner found out about the failure in the same land where she, Néstor and Báez met and began to build parallel fortunes. Where in April 2011 Lázaro inaugurated the Boca Río Gallegos Club. Cristina attended the inauguration as president along with Julio Grondona.

That day, during the ceremony, he called Báez’s son “Martincito”, whom he had known since childhood. Two bronze plaques were discovered. One in the name of Lázaro, the other in the name of Cristina. She was the godmother of the new venture. It was one of the highest investments of the Báez family: the club is valued at $ 49,255,000. It has a luxury micro-cinema that was never opened to the public. Lie. It was opened once. It could not be avoided and it was not avoided: there it was projected Nestor Kirchner, the movie, the documentary by Paula de Luque.

“She is in the preceding offense,” Leandro Báez said. Cristina was notified of the message when she was returning to Buenos Aires. He had just experienced the worst days since Alberto Fernández became president. Her collaborators, but especially those who see her little but idolize and defend her figure against everyone, maintain that the President has done little and nothing to free the vice president from the tortuous raid to court.

“Screaming is not enough anymore, Alberto”said on Thursday, aloud, a member of La Cámpora, while debating with his colleagues the future of Máximo in the Buenos Aires PJ. The complaints to the President started like a trickle the first day he opened his office. Now they are poison darts. They want Alberto to comply with, supposedly, the pact he signed with the leader of the Frente de Todos before becoming a candidate.

The first president has gone from lowest to highest in his attacks against judges, prosecutors and against the Supreme Court. That belligerence will be part of a section of his speech tomorrow in Congress, when he opens the ordinary sessions. “It’s time to go deeper, enough words“, is claimed in the Instituto Patria.

They wonder if Alberto will be able to. In the innermost bosom shared by a handful of Albertists, there are conspiracy theories for all tastes. The most sophisticated maintains that, if the head of state had the power to release Cristina’s cases at a stroke, he should not do so. That day -believes one of those men- it would be his end. But whatMaybe it’s just late night conversations.

Cristina’s silence precedes a new storm. The vice president is nervous and her exegetes are making it known, each time in a worse way. Oscar Parrilli rehearsed a particular defense of Lázaro: “They condemned him for being dark,” he said. In the last hours Carlos Beraldi, his lawyer and also that of Florencia and Máximo joined in: “The Lazaro Baez thing was the result of the press operations that were carried out with the magistrates.” Beraldi is not only the judicial representative of the former president. He is the one who monitored the commission of specialists called by Fernández to suggest changes regarding different organs of the Judiciary.

The conviction of Báez was to be expected. Such harsh sentences for the four children of the businessman, according to Cristina and her defenders, no. It would be understandable that when Cristina thinks of Báez’s children she also thinks of Máximo and Florencia. The mirror so feared. “Now I fear that the mirror encloses the true face of my soul, wounded by shadows and guilt, the one that God sees and perhaps men see,” Borges wrote.

Cristina is exasperated by court cases and closely follows situations such as the protest march for the VIP Vaccination. The middle class presses in the street. This is not the first time he has done it. That was only possible because of the mistakes in Alberto’s management. Errors are chained. Cristina has already said that there are ministers that do not work, now she is upset with the ruling against the Báez family and rants against the operation to vaccinate friends of power. What will be the next step of the vice?

Alberto’s public reactions in recent days show him upset. In the ranks of the Front of All they play poison stain and they look for culprits for the increasingly surprising list of vaccinated who were in no condition to receive the puncture. Neither by age nor by necessity nor by being among the essential personnel. The images of young people posing with their arms uncovered and doing the V while a male nurse attends them unleashed a witch hunt in some circles.

It was not enough with the departure of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health. It neither reached nor seduced everyone: There are those who reproach Alberto for having left him alone, under the noise of the saucepans and the massive social rejection.

The Government confronts with its own account of a week ago. Retraces it. The VIP Vaccination did not exist. All the vaccinations were well done, except that of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, and for this mistake Ginés was asked to resign. The rest are media inventions. Discussions that are not important. Antics of the judges and prosecutors. So they say. That is what they say. That they believe it is another story.

