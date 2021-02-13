One of the most important changes it has driven Microsoft for the new generation of consoles are backward compatible games. Being able to play old titles on new consoles is an important part of being a modern gamer. Earlier last month, it was announced that gamers would eventually have more on backward compatible games on Xbox Series X and S sometime this year. It seemed that plans were underway to improve older games for the new system.

Now it appears that some more news has been revealed by none other than Chief Product Management Officer Jason Ronald. Ronald recently spoke with Larry Hyrb about what the team has been up to since he returned from a hiatus in late 2020. He says they have been listening to feedback from the Xbox community, and that in addition to improve the experience with Quick Resume, will bring more backward compatible games.

How to change the thermal paste on your Xbox

More backward compatible games coming soon to Xbox Series X | S

One of the things that is on the horizon are updates on new backward compatible games coming soon to Xbox Series X | S, which Ronald said will be news soon. Major Nelson, who recently celebrated twenty years at Microsoft, asked if some of these latest developments will look back on the Xbox One generation and Ronald confirmed that they have been listening to feedback from current and previous generation users. He then said that the company is committed to keeping fans happy no matter which Xbox system they choose to play.

I know discussed other topics on the podcastsuch as Smart Delivery, which allows gamers to purchase an Xbox One game and automatically get Xbox Series X | S versions once they are updated to the newest console. Ronald confirmed that more than six million users have used Smart Delivery since its launch. The full interview is below, and you can watch Ronald’s segment starting at around 34 minutes.