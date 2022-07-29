AND IT RESULTS THAT IT WAS MORE ATOLE… that tamales what they gave to the businessmen who felt cheated at dinner with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. There was no discussion of big projects for the country or for Sinaloa, which has other important problems to solve in the countryside, fishing and livestock, but nothing. No. They say that some people left angry and even canceled their vacations to attend and it turned out that it was for another raffle, one of those that they did in the towns and that no one took out or the prizes were not awarded. So serious. As much as they were forbidden to say that they missed a tray, the commitment letter that was on the table in the place of the menu was even circulated. As well as…

VERY DISSATISFIED The bean producers of the state meet with the head of Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), Leonel Efraín Cota, since this instance has not reached the expected prices with its support. Farmers had the expectation of reaching 30 pesos per kilo, but with everything and the intervention, prices barely reached 23 pesos. For this reason, some agricultural groups agreed to keep part of the production in the warehouse, waiting for better prices. Meanwhile, inflation in Mexico continues to rise, which punishes the pockets of the most unprotected classes. Families no longer find where to cut costs to reach some of the foods that were previously considered cheap. Now, not even for the tortillas, which will go up to 25 pesos, and without the beans.

AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS de Ahome do not stop worrying, despite the fact that there are signs of the federal government giving the green light to the fertilizer plant in Topolobampo after the indigenous consultation in which the yes to that project went ahead. And it is that the indigenous leader Felipe Montaño has already announced that he is going to file all legal resources to reverse the plant, among which is challenging the result of the indigenous consultation for irregularities and resorting to international organizations. Some consider that it may not stop the project, but it can slow it down even more. The concern among the producers rose to a higher level because they are no longer clearly seeing when López Obrador is coming to talk with them.

THE USE OF WELLS to end the agricultural cycle was an emerging practice that was used among the agricultural producers that belong to the Irrigation module 74-1 of Angostura. And according to the president of the module, Andrés Urías Urías, this is the agricultural cycle that was historically the most expensive, all because planning was not respected and more corn was planted, even when it was known that there was no water, a situation that dragged them into the outcome that hurt them financially.

PRESIDENT of Anapsin in Guasave, Modesto López Leal, acknowledged that although much is said about the diversity of crops due to the issue of water scarcity, the reality is that most producers are not interested in planting anything other than corn , and although they are aware that this crop has a high demand for water, it is also a fact that it is the most profitable and the easiest to market, therefore it is the desperation that they have because the dams improve their storage, since the objective is planting corn no matter what, so this answers why there has never been a reconversion of crops, because the producer does not like to experiment.