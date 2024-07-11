Aiming to be Sony’s main game for this year, the promotion for Astro Bot which also finds itself the protagonist of a substantial in-depth analysis in the famous paper magazine Edge, from which illustrations and indications also emerge on more cameos inspired by PlayStation games inside the new platformer for PS5, which reveals itself as a important title for several reasons.

The article also contains an extended interview with Nicolas Doucet of Team Asobiwho explains that Astro Bot represents an important game within the PS5 catalog: it is a project considered “risky” given that the 3D platformer, except for rare cases, is no longer a mass genre, but it is also fundamental for the future of PlayStation.

In particular, it represents a product intended for “all ages”a product segment that PlayStation should pursue more regularly according to Doucet, and for which Astro Bot is a title of great relevance for the company’s present and future.