Aiming to be Sony’s main game for this year, the promotion for Astro Bot which also finds itself the protagonist of a substantial in-depth analysis in the famous paper magazine Edge, from which illustrations and indications also emerge on more cameos inspired by PlayStation games inside the new platformer for PS5, which reveals itself as a important title for several reasons.
The article also contains an extended interview with Nicolas Doucet of Team Asobiwho explains that Astro Bot represents an important game within the PS5 catalog: it is a project considered “risky” given that the 3D platformer, except for rare cases, is no longer a mass genre, but it is also fundamental for the future of PlayStation.
In particular, it represents a product intended for “all ages”a product segment that PlayStation should pursue more regularly according to Doucet, and for which Astro Bot is a title of great relevance for the company’s present and future.
Various other confirmed cameos in Astro Bot
The interview is surrounded, on the pages of Edge, by various illustrations dedicated to the game, which also reveal additional characters from the PlayStation games present in Astro Bot.
As we have seen previously, in fact, the platform game in question is also a sort of celebration of various PlayStation Studios titles.
This happens through game situations and settings, but also and above all with cameos and Easter eggs involving the little robots that are the protagonists of the story, who can present themselves with appearances that closely resemble various characters from other games.
In the Edge article, in particular, we can see the following personages:
- The Bloodborne Hunter
- Trico from The Last Guardian
- Ratchet and Clank
- Selene by Returnal
- Jin from Ghost of Tsushima
- A Gran Turismo driver
- The Journey Traveler
- The protagonist of The Last Guardian
- Jack and Dexter
- Spike from Ape Escape
- Nathan Drake from Uncharted
- Sly Cooper
- LocoRoco
- Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West
- Shadow of the Colossus Wanderer
- Kratos from God of War
These are just some of the characters that will be present in Astro Bot, since we are talking about tributes to over 60 games in almost 30 years of history from PlayStation. For more information, see our special on all the characters, hardware, and Easter Eggs in Astro Bot.
