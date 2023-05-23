It is not known what exactly the three are suspected of. The suspects will be brought before a judge at the German Federal Court on Tuesday. It determines whether they will remain stuck for longer. At the end of last year, a large group of Reichsbürger supporters were arrested because they wanted to carry out a coup.

The group is led by the noble real estate dealer Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss. In the dreamed-up new Germany after the coup, he could become regent of the German nation for the time being. The approximately 20,000 supporters of the movement do not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany and want to return to the borders of Germany in 1937. Thousands of police and judicial officers conducted searches throughout Germany. Dozens of people were arrested. An investigation has been opened into dozens more.

Chief prosecutor Peter Frank stated in December last year that Prince Reuss’s group generally does not recognize the German government as legitimate. Members wanted to seize power and set up a new German army. The German authorities consider the group a terrorist organization. According to Frank, the extreme right-wing movement is ‘extremely dangerous’. See also Allensbach survey: not a good prognosis for Germany

#arrests #planned #coup #Reichsbürger #movement #Germany