More angry children in the future, the harmful effects of the tablet. The study

The use of tablet by children by the age of 3.5 years was associated with more expressions of anger And frustration at the age of 4.5 years. This is what emerges from a study conducted by a team of researchers led by the Université de Sherbrooke and published in JAMA Pediatrics.

The present study suggests age-variable associations between tablet use in early childhood and anger and frustration outbursts. More specifically, tablet use in children at age 3.5 years is significantly associated with proneness to anger and frustration 1 year later at age 4.5 years.

These results indicate that the use of the tablet may impair the child’s ability to manage emotions effectively during the daily routine.

Furthermore, children who express greater anger may lead to increased use of tablets to keep them at bay. In fact, parents have reported using tablets frequently screens to keep kids busywhile completing important tasks.

This suggests that the use of the tablet It can often be a solitary activity for children and, therefore, may provide few opportunities to learn and practice emotion regulation strategies throughout the preschool years.

Furthermore, parents’ use of screens to regulate their child’s behavior can lead to children’s decreased ability to to self-regulate.