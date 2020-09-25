Healthy Heart Tips: Having a healthy heart is very important for a healthy life. But in the present time, heart related diseases have become very common. People are losing their lives due to heart related problems. According to a health organization, every year in the US, about 610,000 people die of heart related diseases, while India is not far behind, so let us tell you about the signs of heart problems today.

Do you ignore these physical symptoms

Feeling pain in the chest.

– One would feel difficulty in breathing.

-Pain, numbness, weakness and feeling of coolness in your feet or hands.

Pain in your jaw, throat, back or upper abdomen.

– Head problem.

– Flapping in the chest.

– Swelling problem in feet, hands, ankles or feet.

– feeling tired or lethargic.

Rashes or spots on the skin.

– Having a problem of dry cough.

If you are suddenly complaining of difficulty in breathing, chest pain, then you should consult a doctor as soon as possible. If you are feeling the symptoms of any other heart disease, then please see your doctor and get it checked.

Having trouble sleeping

A good and adequate sleep is not only necessary for your energy, mental health, focus, healthy weight and attractive look, but it is also very important to keep your heart healthy. When your sleep time gets worse, if it can cause undue stress to your body, then it can also increase the risk of heart related diseases. According to a health organization, an irregular sleep schedule and lack of sleep every night causes high blood pressure and inflammation that damages your heart health, resulting in increased chances of a cardiac problem.

Money problems cause heart problems

When a person has problems related to money, then it directly affects the health of your heart. According to a research, 2,256 African-American men and women were tested, who had no prior heart problems. According to this research, about 4% of the participants were found to be suffering from heart attack or other heart related problems within 9.6 years. According to a health expert, “We found that psychological feelings of stress or anxiety due to lack of money were related to the onset of heart diseases. Also, the anxiety due to lack of money is used in heart attack or its treatment. Reduces the effect of known drugs. “

Live life with stress everyday

Your body can feel the ill effects of constant stress due to daily life. This can make your heart beat irregular and may also cause inflammation in your body. If you are constantly in a state of tension, then your body is in an unhealthy state at all times.

Do you get too angry?

When you get very angry, your body releases stress hormones, which results in high blood pressure and heart beat. According to a health expert, “Anger starts forming clots in your blood, which is a dangerous condition. When you get angry, you have a heart attack, stroke or chest pain for the next two hours. Rises a lot.

