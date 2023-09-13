Bodil (17) showered three times a day, washed her arms, legs and hands with soap in between and changed her bed at least four times a week. At a certain point she almost couldn’t get out, she was so afraid of getting sick and vomiting. Bodil lived her life in fear. She is not the only one: more and more young people suffer from anxiety, compulsion or phobia.

