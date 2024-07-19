In Brazil, the alarm has been raised by the increase in young couples, men and women, who are undergoing surgery to avoid having children. Specialists are trying to understand why, in a country with a tradition of large families, people have begun to give up forming a home. And this is despite the fact that the 30 million evangelicals are read and reread the passages of the Bible in which God asks them to “be fruitful and multiply.”

The national press is attempting to analyse the alarm by mobilising experts in demographics and searching for the causes of this drastic decrease in population due to the resistance of young couples to have children.

The numbers are clear: the number of young people who have sought sterilization has grown from 54,222 in 2023 to 98,019, an increase of 80.77%. At this rate and in this proportion, in a few years, Brazil, considered fertile, would go from suffering from a shortage of young people to becoming a country of old people, with the aggravating factor that already today the increase in life expectancy is increasing every year.

I remember that in my childhood, in the rural world where the majority lived, it was said that every new child that came into the world brought a loaf of bread under his arm, to indicate that more children meant multiplying the family workforce and wealth. All this has changed so radically that today, in our industrial age and awaiting the extent of AI, having even one child means greater economic problems, since it prevents the mother or father of the new born from being free for any type of work without ending up as slaves at home.

And if the decline in population on the one hand may seem positive in an increasingly large world, on the other hand it is disturbing because it upsets the entire psychology of motherhood and fatherhood and raises the prospect of a world without childhood, of only adults and with ever longer years of life.

This concern of today’s youth to create marriages without children, or with as few as possible, has increased to the extent that the fight for women’s rights in the workplace has happily grown, without the role of mothers being limited as in the past to taking care of the house, the children and the husband.

Hence the difficulty of today’s marriages in planning a family with children, which is not compatible with all the advances in the field of individual freedoms, sharing 100% of household chores and childcare in childhood and even adolescence. Today, with new technologies, it is easier for women to work from home while seeking economic independence from their husbands, with all that this implies not only in personal esteem but also in a new sociological revolution.

In Brazil, the huge increase in young people who undergo surgery to avoid having children is even more worrying because until recently, having children meant added wealth, since even the youngest helped with household chores. Today, even the poorest want their children to study so that they can escape the family situation of poverty of their parents.

And if that were not enough, the added concern in Brazil is due to the fact that until now the strength of the evangelical churches, with a following of more than 30 million, led to an almost automatic increase in children supported by the teachings of the Bible. They are reminded of the biblical quotations that urge couples to have children, the more the better, since it would be an unequivocal sign of divine blessing. Already in Genesis 4:1 it was said that children are “a gift from God.” And in the same Genesis 1:28, the key word is “multiplication.”

The Bible insists so much on God’s desire to multiply that a sterile woman is a kind of curse, to the point that sacred texts speak of sterile righteous women to whom God performs the miracle of being able to conceive and give birth. For all this, in religious circles, it has been considered until today that the decision not to have children and even more so to mutilate oneself to avoid them is rather a sin and an offense to God that could bring about his curse.

Despite this religious force, which has always led Brazil to have large families, for the first time the alarm has sounded because the birth rate is decreasing every year and tends to decline as the new technological revolution allows women to enter the workforce with force and become increasingly independent.

The numbers that have been bandied about in the press these days are beginning to cause alarm. If in 1960 the number of children per family was 6.28, the projected figure today is 1.90. More than numbers, they are a real sociological concern that could soon change the image of Brazil, the fifth largest country in the world and one of the most fertile in terms of population, in a country with a lack of young labour, something that could end up impoverishing and disproving the famous adage that Brazil is the country of the future. Without young people, Brazil could lose a good part of its identity in a few years.

Do politicians, who are so concerned with maintaining their privileges and so oblivious to a globalised vision of the country, know this and are beginning to be alarmed at the possibility of becoming a territory of old people without a future?

