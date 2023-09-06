Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases in the world, and the under-50s are increasingly being diagnosed. This is mainly due to certain risk factors.

Kassel – Around 500,000 people are shocked to be diagnosed with cancer every year. While some can fight the disease with treatments and therapies, 230,242 people have died from the cancer in 2021, according to the Cancer Information Service communicates. Cancer mortality has been falling for several years, which is partly due to the increased life expectancy. But a study has now come to an alarming conclusion: cancer is affecting more and more younger people.

Current study shows: The number of cancer diagnoses among under 50 year olds is increasing

The older and weaker the body, the more susceptible it is to disease. This is already known and also applies to cancer, like that German Cancer Society confirmed. For this reason, some cancer screening tests only begin after the age of 50, such as for colon or breast cancer. However, as an international survey by the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China, Harvard University in the USA and the University of Edinburgh in Great Britain shows, the idea of ​​cancer as a disease of old age is long outdated.

The was published Long-term study in the specialist magazine BMJ. A total of 29 types of cancer in under-50s from 204 different countries were evaluated between 1990 and 2019. The findings are clear: In the age group, the incidence of early stage cancer by 79.1 percent. At 2.3 percent, prostate cancer recorded the strongest increase in younger patients. Among the early-onset species, in which, moreover, the highest cancer mortality rates locations are as follows:

breast cancer

tracheal cancer

bronchial cancer

lung cancer

stomach cancer

colon cancer

Cancer is increasingly affecting younger people: research team calls for “more prevention and early detection measures”

According to the results, those under 50 in western industrialized countries are particularly affected. The most significant increases were recorded in North America, Western Europe and Australia, but cancer cases are also increasing in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. According to the authors of the study, the results are, among other things, a signal that age-related preventive measures need to be reconsidered or reduced. “We urgently need more prevention and early detection measures for such early-onset cancer cases,” write the researchers. In addition, cancer therapies should be adapted for younger people.

However, it is obvious why the cancer rate is also steadily increasing among younger people. In addition to genetic factors, an unhealthy diet such as red meat and high amounts of salt, alcohol and tobacco consumption are “the main risk factors for the most common cancers in 2019,” write the scientists from the universities involved in the study. Particularly alcoholic beverages increase the risk of cancer considerably. Obesity and high blood sugar levels increase the risk of disease also.

As the research team informs, the risk of cancer could already be reduced by a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. On certain foods should be avoided. (asc)