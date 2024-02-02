Former porn actress Bobbi Eden recently had her breast implants removed because they made her sick. And she is not the only one: it is becoming increasingly clear about the dangers that some women experience from such a well-filled silicone décolleté. Prabath Nanayakkara, founder of the silicone clinic at the Amsterdam UMC: “Two-thirds of women get better after the prostheses are removed.”
Marlies van Leeuwen
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#women #silicone #breasts #removed #waiting #list #months
Leave a Reply