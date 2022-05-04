Today the world has no limits. It is a postulate that is valid in general, but above all when it comes to technology and information technology, of innovation. A world that token fans have occupied in their own right for a few years with a kingdom that expands week by week. In particular, the so-called American sports now seem to be one of the objectives of this 2022: if many NBA franchises had already signed agreements in the past, the NFL joined in April and now it’s also up to the MLS.

On the other hand, overseas they are used to pampering the fans, an economically important asset for the clubs but above all the engine of all the glittering freaks, in the best possible sense. Obviously the football league is not comparable to the giants of American football and basketball, but the American fans of the ball – as we understand it – hope that the gap will be gradually reduced. A small part can be played by token fans, now fresh from an agreement with Mls: as we have seen for years, the horizon is therefore dotted with competitions, games, surveys and many prizes for the community. And the tokens continue their conquest of the United States of America.