Given the shortage of vaccines, the Government accumulates requests from different sectors considerate essential who claim to be included as strategic staff to be immunized as soon as possible against the coronavirus. In total, there are already orders for around 1.5 million vaccines. The Casa Rosada and the Ministry of Health expand any definition. Giving in to the demands of some of the guilds involved would generate a order stampede. Social movements threaten pickets and marches; the unions, with strikes.

The Government, for now, only took note of the claim of the social organizations that are part of the Front of All and that claim vaccines for the 70 thousand workers serving the 11,000 soup kitchens across the country.

To avoid the political cost of privileging these sectors, the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti raised the requirement of the social movements – accompanied by the Minister of Development Daniel Arroyo – last week in the Federal Health Council, which brings together ministers from all jurisdictions. The Executive wants it to be a decision agreed with the provinces. The Buenos Aires minister Fernan Quirós gave the go-ahead.

The opposition Piquetero Front threatens a national struggle plan from May 10 that would include bridge and picket cuts at more than 150 points strategic. The demands exceed access to vaccines.

Buses stationed at the Ministry of Health. Photo Lucia Merle.

In the last days, however, more guilds joined the orders of vaccines, with protests that are mixed with parity bargaining. The loudest were those of the UTA bus drivers who cut July 9, at the height of the Ministry of Health, to demand that they be immunized as soon as possible. “We demand a vaccination plan for workers who are in the first line of contact with the population providing an essential service,” they made known from the union sector Miguel Bustunduy, which has the support of Hugo moyano and is confronted with the secretary general of the UTA Roberto Fernandez.

All orders are sent to Health. The late Minister of Transport Mario Meoni had demanded that the almost 390 thousand transport workers of passengers and cargo from all over the country. “It is imperative that the inoculation process begin for the 36,612 railroad workers, 132,857 cargo carriers, 132,117 bus and bus drivers, 3,698 maritime and river workers, 14,823 operators and air agents, plus 66,613 assistants of the different modes of transport, because the Transportation is essential for the country to continue every day ”, they pointed out in the Transportation Portfolio two months ago. Nothing changed.

All sectors of the railroads threatened stoppages after several railway conductors were infected with covid-19. The claim is not only from the workers: entrepreneurs of cargo companies nucleated in FADEEAC demanded the same.

Pedro’s Wado He is the main interlocutor with the truck drivers’ union led by the Moyano, which also pressures for their workers to be vaccinated. The Minister of the Interior also listened to the request of the National Electoral Chamber to vaccinate all the personnel of the Electoral justice involved in elections: around 53 thousand people.

On Thursday night the Ministry of Labor issued the mandatory conciliation before the threat of the union of Cemetery, Farm and Crematorium Workers (Soecra) who had communicated a total stoppage of activities for Friday that would have had damaging consequences. It is a universe of 10 thousand employees. The union’s general secretary Salvador Valente warned that 20 percent of workers have already been infected with Covid-19. Minister’s delegates Claudio Moroni They will receive them between Thursday and Friday to analyze an exit and a response to the $ 15 thousand bonus they claim. “If there are no answers, especially on the issue of vaccination, we will go to a measure of force,” Valente told Clarion.

“Without work, without food and without vaccines.” Piqueteros protest against Social Development. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Meanwhile, supermarket chains They also press for the inoculation of their more than 120 thousand workers. Juan Vasco Martinez, executive director of the United Supermarkets Association (ASU), repeatedly transferred the request to the Minister of Productive Development Matias Kulfas. They want at least 85 percent of that universe, who work in stores, to be vaccinated. “It is not an essential activity but also a strategic one. From minute zero of the pandemic, supermarkets were open with permanent contact to the public, ”Vasco Martínez told this newspaper, who is also understanding of global demand. The international supermarket chains provided the protocols for the sector, as soon as the quarantine began.

This week the Secretary General for Trade Workers, Armando Cavalieri, sent a request in the same direction to the Minister of Labor, who transferred the concern to Vizzotti, so that those close to 700 thousand members of the union -be they are essential or not- that are in the whole country.

“If the Government gives in, it will generate a gate 12 -a stampede- on vaccines. It is very complex ”, acknowledge leaders of the business and union sector with regular contact with national authorities. The Casa Rosada, which initially yielded to the request of the teaching union, seeks to get out of the labyrinth in the only possible way: above and getting more shots.