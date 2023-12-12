What's happening in the automotive world in Italy? Unrae, the foreign companies association, takes stock and paints a worrying picture of the sector. Just one fact to understand the matter: Italy has a very old fleet, with an average age of 12.5 years, the highest in Europe. To replace it all at the current rate would take 26 years. And we have not yet recovered from the post-Covid era given that despite 11 months of growth, in November 2023 the car market in Italy is still 321,000 units lower than in 2019 (-18.1%).

“There is talk of an economically sustainable transition in catastrophic tones, but in reality it is not a threat but rather a growth opportunity for the industry and all related industries”, underlined the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci. Who recalled that “the transition also means creating new jobs or converting existing ones, attracting foreign investors and new production plants”.

Crisci's appeal is that it is fine to discuss, “but not to remain immobile or to defend technologies that will soon be obsolete, otherwise the risk is to remain tied to the future of immobility, when instead the future of mobility is full of opportunities” . Everything revolves, as is obvious, around the fateful transition to electric cars.

“But 2035 – explains Crisi – has been unjustifiably demonized – says Crisci – but it is far enough away to effectively plan the development and reconversion of the automotive sector in Italy, towards new engine technologies and software systems for new mobility”. It must be done, he adds, “out of respect for the 1.25 million workers in a sector that still produces a turnover equivalent to 20% of GDP and a tax revenue of 76.3 billion euros”. He then recalled that 64.5% of the turnover of the Italian components industry comes from sales to foreign manufacturers associated with UNRAE or their suppliers.

Created with GIMP

The Director General of UNRAE, Andrea Cardinali, instead indicated the trend of the car market, which in 2023 could reach 85.2 million units (+8.0%) globally and 14.5 million (+ 11.3%) in Europe. A parallel growth concerns electric vehicles (BEV+PHEV), which in the world should reach 14.1 million units (+34%) and a market share of 16%, while in Europe (EU+Efta+UK) the 3 .1 million (+15%) with a share of 21.4%. In comparison, Italy is at 8.4%, and for BEVs it is stuck at 3.9%, outclassed by the countries of Northern Europe, leaders with 39.4%, but also by the other 4 Major Markets with the 15.5% and finally from the other EU countries with 11.9%. “The Italian anomaly – explains Cardinali – cannot be a question of income, given that several countries with a per capita GDP lower than ours have a BEV share ranging from 17% in Portugal to 10.6% in Romania, up to to 4.6% in Greece, against our 3.9%”.

“In essence – he adds – the energy transition in Italy has stalled and CO2 emissions will not decrease from 2021 when, with new registrations, from the minimum of 113.7 g/Km reached in September 2021, we have now risen to 117, 2 g/km. The issue – reiterates Cardinali – is above all the incentive scheme, which is not working and at the end of the year will present a surplus of 72.5% of the funds available for 0-60 g/km cars”.