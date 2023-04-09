Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

Not least because of a Ukrainian telephone hotline, more and more Russian armed forces in Ukraine appear to be laying down their arms. Especially in the last month.

Kyiv – Actually, it should Ukraine war only last a few days. Eastern Ukraine was to be taken with comparatively little effort, and the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to be replaced. The war has been raging for over a year now. The costs are skyrocketing and there is currently no prospect of a solution such as negotiations.

Now the American magazine reports Newsweekthat Russian soldiers in Ukraine are capitulating faster and faster. This information comes from Ukrainian intelligence circles and cannot be independently verified.

War in Ukraine: Hotline for Russian soldiers is likely to become more popular

Vitaliy Matvienko is spokesman for the so-called “I want to live” hotline for soldiers Russia in Ukraine who want to lay down their arms. According to Matvienko, calls to the hotline have doubled in the past month compared to the previous month. Ukrainian authorities do not reveal how many Russians have already surrendered. However, according to Ukrainian military circles: “The number is constantly increasing, as is the interest of Russians in the hotline”.

The Ukrainian project offers Russian soldiers three meals a day, as well as medical treatment and contact with relatives. It also adheres to the Geneva Convention and also supports the Russian soldiers through legal channels, so the claim.

War in Ukraine: Kiev prepares counter-offensive

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense recently said that the number of Russian soldiers who “want to save their lives” has risen sharply. One reason more Russian soldiers are laying down their arms could actually be Ukraine’s announced counter-offensive. It is currently assumed that a Ukrainian counter-offensive could be launched soon.

“Ukrainian counter-offensive on the ground has not started yet, but its effects are already beginning to bear fruit,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. Russian soldiers have only two options: die or be captured. (LP)