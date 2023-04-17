More and more Rome, less and less Milan. Osimhen effect on Naples-Milan
In this episode of ‘Che Domenica’ Roma beat Udinese 3-0, Juve’s knockout against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia, but also the Champions League with the return of the quarter-finals between Naples and Milan. Finally, the MotoGp with the third round of the World Championship on the Austin circuit won by Alex Rins. Watch the episode of ‘Che Domenica’ with Stefano Agresti and Michela Cuppini
#Rome #Milan #Osimhen #effect #NapoliMilan #Video #Gazzetta.it
National Party vs. America: 11 police officers and 13 citizens injured after excesses
The Medellín Mayor's Office rejected through a press release the violent events that occurred in the Atanasio Girardot stadium for...
Leave a Reply