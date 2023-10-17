Home page World

What begins as a holiday flirt often ends in border crossings: reports of rape on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca are increasing.

Palma – White sandy beaches, crystal clear water and a picturesque mountain landscape: this is also what the popular party hotspot Mallorca in Spain is known for. In recent months, however, reports of alleged rape have repeatedly overshadowed the holiday paradise.

Suspected rapes in Mallorca: Several cases made headlines in 2023

It was only on October 13th that a woman was allegedly raped by two men in Mallorca. The local newspaper Last Hora According to reports, two German vacationers aged 27 are suspected of rape. The victim – a tourist from Germany – is said to have previously had consensual sexual intercourse with one of the suspects and stayed overnight. The next morning, she said, she was raped by the second man. She accuses her boyfriend of standing by and doing nothing. An examining judge released the suspects under conditions.

This is reminiscent of similar cases in the summer. In July, a group of five men from Germany allegedly forced or watched a 20-year-old woman from Hanover have sex. A little later there was another alleged rape: a 20-year-old vacationer from Germany is said to have been sexually abused in the toilet of a bar. A suspected gang rape was also reported in August. Eight men are said to have been involved and raped an 18-year-old British woman on the Mediterranean island.

But what’s behind it? Do incidents of sexual violence seem to be increasing in Mallorca? According to the Tagesspiegel Reports of sexual assault have been increasing for years. 111 rapes were reported on the Balearic Islands last year, compared to 89 in 2019. The number of unreported cases could be significantly higher.

Rapes in Mallorca are increasing: “Sexuality has been trivialized”

How Last Hora reported that the perpetrators and victims were mostly tourists. The attacks are particularly frequent in the summer months. “Sexuality has been trivialized,” the lawyer Maria Duran told the newspaper. One reason, according to Duran, is early access to pornography, especially videos that humiliate women. The lawyer argues: Women are “hypersexualized” and men are persuaded to participate in rapes – as a kind of confirmation of masculinity.

In addition, the consumption of drugs ensures a lower inhibition threshold. “At Ballermann, as the saying goes, people ‘let the pig out’. And the term already shows that there is a subliminal willingness to do something under certain circumstances that one would not do at other times in other places,” explained forensic psychiatrist Nahlah Saimeh Daily Mirror. The initial party atmosphere could quickly end in border crossings and breaking taboos. “In cases like those in Mallorca, the perpetrators are often people who are not necessarily prone to sexual violence in other contexts. The rape only becomes possible because of the group dynamics,” it continued.

Residents complain about party excesses and mass tourism in Mallorca: “It’s worse than ever”

Spain is still considered a safe country, emphasized the head of the Mallorcan National Police, Francisco Javier Santos, in an interview with Diary of Mallorca. “The crimes in Playa de Palma are directly related to excessive tourism,” said Santos.

There has been criticism of excessive tourism in Mallorca for years. Restaurateurs, hoteliers and nightclub operators pointed out in a statement the “lack of control” of holidaymakers in view of alcohol consumption, quoted the Mallorca newspaper. “It has never been as bad as this year,” Beatrice Ciccardini, who runs a restaurant on the Playa beach promenade, told the newspaper. Residents recently even called for a bathing ban for vacationers.

Spain is now cracking down on sexual offenses with a new law. Accordingly, “sex without clear consent” is classified as rape. In addition, the burden of proof for corresponding crimes shifts to the detriment of the perpetrators. Perpetrators of rape face up to 12 years in prison, and in the case of gang rape, up to 15 years. (cheese)