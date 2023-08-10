You don’t need a driver’s license or a license plate on the car, do you?

It is increasingly becoming a mess on the Dutch roads. Administratively speaking. An analysis by ANP shows that more and more people are caught driving without a license plate or driver’s license. An increase can be observed in this area.

Driving without a (valid) driver’s license or license plate

You often read in the news. Man or woman stopped and turns out to be driving around without a driver’s license for 15 years. They seem to be exceptions, but no one can measure how large the group of driverless drivers on the road really is. The chance of getting caught is small, so people take the chance to hit the road without a driver’s license. It is not very smart: you are not insured and in the event of an accident you have to pay for the costs yourself.

Driving without a valid driver’s license or driving with a false license plate is a crime. In the first six months of 2023, the police found no fewer than 6,400 violations in this area.

A huge increase compared to recent years. In 2019, for example, there were almost 3,700 violations in the first six months. In 2013, there were only 2,600 violations within this category in the same time period. This while the police stopped checking. However, there are more cars on the road than 10 years ago.

Fine

Driving with false license plates can result in a fine of thousands of euros and/or a prison sentence. The fine for driving without a license is 340 euros. In practice, the chance of getting caught is small. Driving with false license plates is of course noticeable when the police check your license plate, but for driving without a driver’s license you really have to be stopped for a red-handed act. Due to the low chance of being caught, there is a good chance that the number of lawless people will increase.

Photo: Bentley Bacalar has forgotten his license plate via Autoblog Spots

This article More and more people on the road without a license or license plate appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#people #road #drivers #license #license #plate