You will be surprised, but the number of people who find a seat belt superfluous has increased. Could it be because of that video by Gideon van Meijeren…?

Whether or not to fasten your seatbelt in the car should, in principle, not be a major dilemma. The usefulness of a seat belt has been proven over the past 60 years. And if you are not convinced of the safety, you wear a seat belt to get rid of those annoying beeps.

Yet there are people who are willing to risk their lives to avoid having to buckle up. In fact, this number has increased. This is evident from new figures shared by the police. Where 7,940 people were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt in the first four months last year, this year there were 11,414.

The police understandably find this a worrying development. Not wearing a seatbelt greatly increases the risk of injury in the event of an accident. Such a belt can save your life. That is why we also pay special attention to seat belt use,” said Paul Broer of the police.

Someone who certainly does not set a good example is FvD MP Gideon van Meijeren. He was in fact under fire in March for not wearing a seatbelt in a promotional video Twitter. The video in question ended up being viewed over a million times, so we hope people aren’t inspired by that.

Incidentally, not only the number of seatbelt refusers has risen, the total number of traffic violations has also risen. In the first four months of this year, a total of 2,662,482 violations were detected. Last year there were 2,440,672.

The most common offense is still speeding, followed by parking or standing still where it is not allowed. Many people also make the mistake of not making hands-free calls in the car.

Source: Police

This article More and more people do not wear a seat belt in the car first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#people #wear #seatbelt #car