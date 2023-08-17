More and more Dutch people have their homes secured with cameras, while the number of burglaries has been decreasing for years. This has emerged from research by Motivaction, commissioned by insurer Interpolis.

Nearly a quarter of the population now has one or more security cameras around the house. Interpolis spokeswoman Iris van Delden cannot immediately explain why visual security of homes is becoming increasingly popular despite the decrease in the number of burglaries. “We have not investigated that, so it remains a guess. It will also have to do with advancing technology: security cameras are very useful for all kinds of reasons, for example to see who is at the door.

According to the research, no less than a quarter of the Dutch population has been confronted with burglary or theft around the house at least once or more. Three-quarters of them indicate that they have suffered from mental complaints since the incident. For example, 31 percent of the surveyed victims no longer dare to open the front door for everyone, 17 percent wake up at night from every noise, 13 percent feel significantly less safe in their own home than before the burglary and 7 percent say they are no longer home alone to dare to be. Respondents think the material damage is less serious.

Van Delden and her colleagues found it striking that two thirds of the people who experienced a burglary only took measures to provide the house with (additional) security after the incident. Interpolis calls on people to leave their home safely at all times. “Never keep your key in a place around the house,” emphasizes Van Delden, for example. Ten percent of the Dutch still do so, according to the survey. “In addition, use a video doorbell, put valuables out of sight and ask the neighbors if they want to keep an eye on your house. For example, you can agree that the neighbor will occasionally park her car in your driveway.”