A phenomenon called “ALS reversal” is providing researchers with promising results. There may soon be new approaches to treating the disease.

Frankfurt – The neurological disease ALS is generally considered incurable. According to the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, almost 10,000 sufferers in Germany struggle with it their entire lives. Health The condition of ALS patients typically worsens continuously until they eventually die. However, there are reports of people who, against all expectations, have overcome their disease, which presents a great mystery to science.

The disease ALS Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an incurable, serious disease of the nervous system. It damages the body’s motor nerve cells, making it increasingly difficult for sufferers to maintain muscle control and regulate their movements. Almost all of the body’s muscles are affected, including the respiratory muscles, which is often the cause of death for people with ALS. Source: University Hospital Zurich

ALS research: Patients with gene variant have higher chances of recovery

The phenomenon of recovered ALS patients is called “ALS reversal.” This term is used when the criteria for an ALS diagnosis have been met, but the health of the affected person improves after the diagnosis. A recent study published in the Neurology Journals A study published in 2007 examined this phenomenon and produced astonishing results.

In ALS research, there could soon be new approaches to treating the disease. (Symbolic image) © Boris Roessler/dpa

The study compared 22 ALS patients with 22 people who had experienced ALS reversal. The researchers found that people with ALS reversal often have a specific gene variant. This gene variant appears to inhibit the spread of a protein that blocks the IGF-1 signaling pathway, thereby contributing to the progression of the disease. People with ALS reversal often had higher IGF levels, while people with rapid disease progression often had low IGF levels. This could represent a completely new approach to treating ALS. The chances of recovery were increased twelvefold in people with the gene variant.

ALS Reversal: Research could lead to new approaches in treatment

However, the research is still in its early stages. Since the study was conducted on a small scale, further, larger studies could follow. Nevertheless, the results of the research are promising. There are also regularly astonishing discoveries in other areas of disease research, such as a new treatment method for cancer in which the tumor is supposed to destroy itself.

The information provided in this article is no substitute for consulting a doctor. Only specialists can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.