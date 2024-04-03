Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

Small children on Mount Everest – for some it sounds impossible, for others it sounds like a suitable hiking trip with the whole family.

Kathmandu – Dimple Laddha from India hiked to the base camp of Mount Everest with her six-year-old daughter. They had prepared for the tour together for two years, walking almost eight kilometers every day. The highest mountain in the world doesn't necessarily seem to be a suitable travel destination for families. There are more than 2,400 meters of altitude on the route, and in winter the temperatures can be below zero at night. People who are not trained are at risk of nausea and shortness of breath. Nevertheless, more and more parents are daring to hike with their small children.

So what drives them? According to Dimple Laddha, children are underestimated. “Children generally have a lot of energy,” she said in an interview with the US broadcaster NBC. “I think it's the parents' job to direct this energy in the right direction.” She set out on the hike with her six-year-old daughter Arishka, taking a short break every 15-20 minutes. In the end, mother and daughter even arrived at the base camp after eight days instead of the usual ten to twelve days.

Small children in the Mount Everest Base Camp – this is what families report on their experiences

Laddha had previously read on the Internet that other families had already successfully taken their small children with them. Some of the children were even younger than Arishka; for a long time a four-year-old girl held the world record. This was broken by the Dallas family from Glasgow in October last year. With minimal luggage and everyday shoes During their trip to Asia, they hiked to the base camp of Mount Everest – with their two-year-old son Carter. While the parents experienced mild symptoms of altitude sickness, Carter was apparently unaffected. He has since been considered the youngest person to ever reach the base camp of Mount Everest.

Chris and Cindy Matulis even took four children with them on the expedition in 2022. “We really had to seize the moment,” said Cindy, who was traveling around the world with her family at the time. She described the trek in Asia as “the ultimate time of togetherness.” But the adventure didn't go completely without problems for her. One of their children developed a fever during the climb and another hit his head. Her youngest daughter (2 years old) often had to carry Cindy, on slippery paths and knee-deep in mud. “I cried that day. I just thought: 'I can't do this anymore,'” she told the US broadcaster honestly.

Children can generally climb Mount Everest – experts warn of health risks

The hike to Everest Basecamp is no longer an exception, even among adults. Tens of thousands make their way to the camp every year, and it is now considered a widespread travel destination. Nevertheless, experts continue to warn about the health risks. The program Wilderness Medical Society points out, for example, that at an altitude of 2500 meters there is reduced air pressure and low oxygen content. The Everest Basecamp is at an altitude of around 5300 meters. As a result, headaches, fatigue, nausea and shortness of breath can occur. Only in rare cases is the condition truly life-threatening.

Dimple Laddha was also chosen by the Wilderness Medical Society Please note that the hike is generally only recommended for children aged twelve and over. “But we can try,” the response continued. According to Dr. Scott McIntosh, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Utah and member of the Wilderness Medical Society, There is no real guideline for how old children have to be to hike to base camp.

“Kids are pretty resilient,” McIntosh also agreed NBC. However, he pointed out that the low temperatures could pose a greater risk to children than the altitude. There is a further risk for parents if they have to carry their children in places and are therefore burdened with significantly more weight.

The tourist authority in Nepal expects a high number of people to hike on Mount Everest in 2024

Mount Everest can be climbed from two countries: China or Nepal. In the latter, the main season for tours around the highest mountain in the world will soon begin. The tourism authority in Kathmandu is expecting – as previous years have shown – a large influx of tourists. Peak Everest season is in April and May, when weather conditions are most pleasant.

Last spring, the tourism authority issued a total of 478 adventurers from abroad with permits that allowed them to climb the mountain. It costs foreigners 11,000 US dollars (around 10,000 euros), and next year the price is expected to rise to 15,000 US dollars. In view of the planned price increase, the start-up this year could be extremely high, according to the authority's estimates. (nz/dpa)