More and more road users are being labeled as traffic criminals and prosecuted for murder and/or manslaughter.

Always nice to have such a tendentious title… except in this case it's simply the truth. In 2022 and 2023, 34 motorists were taken to court. The accusation: murder and/or manslaughter.

In the two years before that there were still 20. And that is already far too many. The newspaper of awake Netherlands asked for the figures at the Public Prosecution Service and that is quite a shock. Especially because the Public Prosecution Service immediately says that the numbers could be higher, because the registration system works manually and it is possible that a check box is not always checked. This way we know our government again.

Hard-nosed traffic fools

Those 34 cases are cases of hard-nosed bastards who have no problem with something in their collar, for example, at 233 kilometers per hour, not crashing their own car, but an entire family.

For example, De T. cites 33-year-old alcoholic driver Thomas de G. from Zevenbergen. After nine vases, he thought it was a good idea to race 250 kilometers per hour on the A59 near Sprang-Capelle.

Four family members from Raamsdonksveer could no longer live to tell the story of that ride when De G. crashed into their car. Father (46), mother (46), son (13) and daughter (10) were killed. Judge's verdict: manslaughter, ten years in jail and TBS. Because: Thomas had also filmed his reckless actions himself…

Deliberate risk

Prosecution of a driver for murder and/or manslaughter is possible if it can be assumed that the motorist in question consciously takes the risk of killing another. That sounds very difficult, but driving too fast, ignoring traffic rules and getting behind the wheel while drinking alcohol or drugs are all deliberate risks.

The Road Traffic Act provides many options for tackling roadkill. When it comes to fatal accidents where more than just reckless driving can be charged, the criminal law also offers options.

The number of victims has increased in recent years and the higher penalties also require more deterrence. Unfortunately, it is already far too late for the victims. Yet the tough approach is important, because many road users are stubborn and make mistakes again and again. So all misconduct on the road must be tackled within all possible means. The Public Prosecution Service said to the newspaper

Not loud enough

However, the approach can be even tougher, according to the Traffic Victims Association (VVS). If it were up to board member Hans van Maanen, painful punishments should be handed out much sooner (not literally, we are not in Iran).

You can make mistakes here all the time until it ends disastrously with horrible consequences. Only then will real measures be taken. But then the damage has already been done. van Maanen explains to the Telegraaf

The VVS advocates complete driving bans for traffic offenders. Don't first take a course or hoe a garden, just hand in that driver's license immediately. Before there are casualties.

As for us, think and take responsibility. Don't be a traffic jam, don't be Thomas de G.!

