Mature, oval monkeypox viruses (l) and spherical immature virions (r) from a human skin sample: cases of monkeypox, which is actually rare, are now being detected in more and more countries. © Cynthia S. Goldsmith/Russell Regner/CDC/AP/dpa

Recently, monkeypox infections in humans have increased. More and more countries are reporting the first evidence, but not so far in Germany. What is known about the pathogen – and how experts assess the situation.

Geneva/Madrid/London – While cases of the actually rare monkeypox are detected in more and more countries, experts urge vigilance. Infections have now also been reported in Spain, Portugal, the USA, Sweden and Italy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) called for a follow-up of all contacts of those affected. According to the British health authority UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the virus disease usually causes only mild symptoms, but can also have severe courses. Only symptomatic patients with close contact are contagious.

WHO: Monkeypox in four African countries in 2022

Monkeypox infections have so far been detected in four countries in Africa in 2022. People were affected in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Health Organization Africa reported on Thursday.

Several outbreaks of monkeypox infections have been observed during the coronavirus pandemic, said Ahmed Ogwell, acting chief of the African Union Health Organization (Africa CDC). However, they hardly caused a stir during the corona pandemic and are also under control.

In Nigeria, monkeypox infections in humans have been increasingly diagnosed since 2017 – and cases in connection with travel there, especially in the United Kingdom. Experts suspect that the monkeypox pathogen circulates in rodents, monkeys are considered false hosts. “Infections can be transmitted through contact with the secretions of infected animals,” says the RKI report. Transmissions from person to person through contact with body fluids or crusts are described with infection chains of up to six people. “The sexual transmission of smallpox viruses is also possible,” it said.

Nine cases in the UK

The first case of infection with the virus disease monkeypox was confirmed in Sweden on Thursday. As the Swedish health authority announced, one person in the greater Stockholm area is infected. A first infection with monkeypox has also been detected in Italy. The Assessor of Health for the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, confirmed this on Thursday. Two more cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK on Thursday. There have been nine confirmed cases there since the beginning of May.

A person from the state of Massachusetts in the north-east of the country was also affected in the USA, the US health authority CDC said on Wednesday. In Spain, eight infections were reported in the capital Madrid, the Europa Press news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the health authorities. The EU health authority ECDC reported five confirmed cases for Portugal. In Canada, health authorities are investigating around a dozen suspected cases, according to local media. The Canadian broadcaster CBC reported on Wednesday evening (local time) about a case in the province of Quebec. There was initially no official confirmation.

No case so far in Germany

The majority of the cases that have been reported so far affect men who have had sexual contact with other men. No case was initially recorded for Germany. “The RKI has never known a case of monkeypox in Germany,” said the RKI on Thursday morning at the request of the German Press Agency.

The WHO announced on Wednesday evening that clinics and the population would have to be made aware of the need for an unusual skin rash to be examined by specialists. If monkeypox is suspected, patients should be isolated. Health workers should take the usual precautions to protect themselves against infections that can spread through contact or droplets.

In view of the first known cases in Great Britain, where the virus was detected at the beginning of May, the RKI had made doctors in Germany aware of the virus infection. An article published by the RKI states that monkeypox should also be considered as a possible cause in the case of unclear smallpox-like skin changes if those affected have not traveled to certain areas. Men who have sex with men should “seek immediate medical attention” for any unusual skin changes.

Close monitoring required

“The cases that are now occurring outside of Africa are unusual and must be carefully examined and any further spread carefully observed,” said the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI) on Thursday. “In the past, the monkeypox outbreaks were limited in their spread,” said the virologist Stephan Becker from the University of Marburg of the German Press Agency. Chains of infection between people are unusual and must be closely monitored.

According to the UKHSA, the first signs of illness include: fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash can develop, which often spreads to other parts of the body, starting from the face. The rash looks different depending on the phase and can resemble chickenpox and syphilis. There is no specific therapy and no vaccination against monkeypox. According to historical data, however, a smallpox vaccination protects against monkeypox – and probably for life. As the RKI explains, however, large parts of the world’s population have no vaccination protection.

Declining immunity in the population

“The current outbreak indicates a change in human-to-human transmission,” Leif Sander, head of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the Berlin Charité, wrote on Twitter on Thursday. The declining population immunity since the end of smallpox vaccination probably contributes to this. The scientist describes monkeypox as less pathogenic than smallpox, but it is “nevertheless a serious and in some cases fatal disease”. Sander “certainly doesn’t see any reason to panic” at the moment: However, the outbreak shows “how much infectious diseases pose a constant danger in a globalized world, for which we have to prepare better”. dpa