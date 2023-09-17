The death toll from the catastrophic dam breach in the eastern Libyan city of Derna has risen to almost 11,500. The United Nations (UN) reported this on Sunday based on findings by the Red Crescent aid organization, international news agencies report. On Thursday, uncertainty arose about the death toll, after various branches of the International Red Crescent corrected that the death toll had not risen above 10,000, as international media attributed to them.

Because thousands of people are still missing in Derna, it will not be the last time that the death toll will be adjusted upwards. The mayor of Derna earlier in the week expressed his fears that 20,000 people have been killed in his city. Nearly nine hundred buildings have been completely destroyed in the city, Libyan media reported on Sunday. Another six hundred are partly damaged or are difficult to access due to the mud. The politically chaotic situation in Libya also prevents adequate emergency aid.

The UN characterizes the situation in Derna as “still particularly grim”. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of bodies washed up in the city, there is not enough drinking water and for fear of infectious diseases such as cholera, thousands of bodies are sent to mass graves without being identified. The broken dam already showed cracks in 1998, wrote The New York Times Saturday. The torn Libyan government was aware of this, but failed to carry out repairs.