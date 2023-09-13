One in three international students continues to work in the Netherlands after graduation. It reports that Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) Wednesday. It is the first time that this share is above thirty percent. Outgoing Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture and Science, D66) speaks of “very good news”.

The number of international students in the Netherlands is increasing. In 2007, three thousand international students obtained a university degree. Thirteen years later, in 2020, this has increased to twelve thousand graduates. That is almost a third of the total number of graduates in the Netherlands that year. In 2019, most international students graduated in law, administration, trade and business services.

In return for NRC Dijkgraaf calls training foreign talent “of great value for the Dutch labor market”. In the Netherlands, international students are more likely to obtain a diploma in a technical field than non-international students. That is good for the ‘shortage sectors’ such as technology and IT, according to Dijkgraaf.