In it period from January to October 2022 More than 9,500 permits were issued to American citizens to temporarily reside in Mexico City, almost double the 5,400 registered in the same period in 2019, according to an article in the US newspaper The New York Times.

According to this medium, the increase in the number of foreign what live in Mexico City It has coincided with a rise in rents, which increased from $880 (around 17,000 pesos) in January 2020 to $1,080 (21,000 pesos) in November.

The rise in rent prices It is concentrated in areas such as La Condesa, Chapultepec and La Roma, places that have been characterized by the influx of foreigners residing in the City.

Karina Franco, an inhabitant of a building with an Art Deco-style façade in the Historic Center for 15 years, denounced that her landlady informed her and the other tenants that she would no longer renew their license. rental agreement.

At the same time, on the Airbnb platform, available apartments appeared in the same property, but with a price up to four times higher than the monthly rent.

According to The New York Times, the Mexico City it has become a global hub for foreigners thanks to work-from-home policies, plus the influx has only benefited business owners in these popular areas.

The medium adds that the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaumhas addressed the issue of gentrification with direct commercial agreements with the transnational lodging platform, in an attempt to promote the City as a “capital for creative tourism”.