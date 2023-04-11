In Italian schools there are more and more students with foreign citizenship, in most cases they are perfectly integrated girls and boys because they were born in our country and are waiting to come of age to obtain the necessary documentation to be recognized as Italian citizens. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Education and merit to the trade unions, there are 889,000 pupils enrolled in our state and private schools: 814,500 in public schools and 74,500 in private ones.

Referring only to the former, for which the updated number of total pupils is known, the share of foreign children in kindergarten is 13.4%. And in the primary it reaches 14%. About one in every seven children. In Emilia Romagna the highest concentration of foreign children, more than one in four (28%), but also in Lombardy (25%) and Veneto (24%), regions where families from foreign countries prefer to move in search of a better future. In the current year more than one pupil out of 9 (11.7%) of middle school does not have Italian citizenship, given that it decreases in high school, where the percentage is 7.8%. But in both cases there is an increase compared to ten years ago.

Natives with at least one Italian parent drop inexorably, while pupils with both parents born abroad amount to a total of 889 thousand: most of these were born in Italy and know the regional dialects. In the 2020/2021 school year, foreign-Italian pupils amounted to two out of three: 67%. And in kindergarten they even reached 83%. Data that have repeatedly made us reflect on the need to adopt a law known as “ius scholae”, which gives the possibility of acquiring Italian citizenship after completing a school cycle instead of only upon request upon reaching the age of 18.