Dhe number of aesthetic plastic surgeries has increased by five percent in the past year. The Association of German Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (VDÄPC) presented its operation and treatment statistics at its annual press conference on Friday. It documents an increase in interventions from 93,853 to 98,548 treatments. VDÄPC President Detlev Hebebrand, specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery, said: “The increase is more moderate than in the previous year, but continues to show enormous interest in aesthetic corrections. Many of our patients want a younger and fresher appearance, which should be achieved with subtle measures.”

This explains that in the statistics for the past year, facial treatments are once again in first place. Wrinkle treatments with botulinum toxin came in first with 29,112 procedures, followed by treatments with hyaluronic acid and fillers with 21,756 procedures. As in the previous year, liposuctions ranked behind, their number has increased by two percent. In fourth place are lip corrections, followed by upper eyelid tightening. Sixth on the list is breast augmentation. According to Detlev Hebebrand, minimally invasive treatments have increased by a good ten percent. Small corrections such as wrinkle smoothing appeal to many people.

Younger people want to conform to beauty ideals from social networks

While such treatments are primarily intended to create a relaxed and alert appearance, there is a trend, especially among younger patients, to want to conform to certain ideals of beauty from social networks. “The filters at Tiktok lead to a distorted perception and are dangerous,” said Alexander Hilpert, specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery and board member of the German Society for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery (DGÄPC). Hilpert warned of trends that are spreading rapidly in social media – they are often out of proportion to the medically sensible and realistic possibilities. As a current example, he cited procedures in which fat deposits are removed from the cheeks in order to emphasize the cheekbones and make the face more prominent. This procedure is called “buccal fat removal”.

It is striking that in 2022 many women decided to have a breast reduction – the increase is 12.4 percent. The demand for breast augmentation, on the other hand, has fallen by the same percentage. Facelifts are particularly popular among men: this procedure was carried out a third more frequently in the past year than in the previous year. At the same time, the demand for other facial treatments such as hyaluronic acid has fallen among men.







There is no central German registry for cosmetic surgery. According to the latest available figures from 2021, the International Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery had estimated the annual total number of operations and treatments in Germany at more than one million, including almost 606,000 minimally invasive procedures.