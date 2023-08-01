Dutch trauma surgeons are very concerned about the vulnerability of older people who use electric bicycles. More than ever, they see elderly people entering the hospital with serious injuries after they crashed with the e-bike. Doctors call on people to first learn to ride an electric bicycle and to always wear a helmet. 74-year-old Wil Gerretsen also pleads for wearing a bicycle helmet after his hard fall. “My wife thought I was dead.”

