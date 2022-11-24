More and more Dutch people opt for a higher deductible with their health insurance. This will help them save on their health insurance premiums. But that is not without risks, experts warn.

Healthcare comparator Independer compiled the figures of the first group of people switching. What is striking: of the thousands of switchers, an increasing group opts for the maximum deductible of 885 euros. This year it has risen to no less than 38.7 percent, last year this time 29.5 percent opted for this, two years ago that was a quarter.

“Healthcare premiums are going up considerably and people are looking for ways to save on that,” explains healthcare expert Bas Knopperts. Comparer Geld.nl shares this image. At this time last year, 30 percent of the switchers opted for a higher deductible via Geld.nl, now that is more than 37 percent. The majority chooses the maximum amount. “Given all the rising prices, it was to be expected that people would take a more critical look at their health care policy,” responds health care expert Amanda Bulthuis. See also Biden will visit Israel in the coming months after Bennett's invitation

Insured persons are required to have an excess of 350 euros. If you unexpectedly have to go to a hospital, you will pay for it out of your own pocket. This compulsory excess can be voluntarily increased by 500 euros to 885 euros. On the other hand, there is a discount that can amount to 300 euros on an annual basis. But with a bit of bad luck, someone will lose that 885 euros (partly or completely) in healthcare costs.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Risky

Increasing the deductible can be risky, warns the Patient Federation. You may save money, but it is also quite possible that you will have to cough up that money at some point. So think about it carefully,” warns the interest group. See also Great Power Relations | China: A US ship violated territorial waters in the South China Sea

Healthcare specialist Knopperts of Independer also advises policyholders to set aside the ‘saved’ money. Whether that will happen is the question. In a recent survey, 64 percent of people who wanted to raise their own risk said they wouldn’t maintain a buffer.

The Patient Federation is afraid that many people will go shopping for their health insurance policy this year because they are struggling to pay the bills. Comparers Independer and Geld.nl already see more people switching health insurance than in previous years.

Health insurers such as CZ and Zilveren Kruis think it is too early to say anything about possible trends. VGZ says in a response that it will certainly keep an eye on the trend in the deductible this year. “It can have a positive effect for some people, but people should realize that they may be billed later,” warns spokesperson Jascha Hagendoorn.

Do you want to stay informed about useful tips for managing your money and get inspired how others manage their finances? Then follow us Facebook and Twitter! See also Losses to Russia - artillery unit on Kherson front disabled





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.