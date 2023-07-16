Dutch hospices were forced to relocate at least 18 residents in Twente alone last year. It went with pain in the heart. The residents came in thinking they were going to die. But they recovered. It happens more and more often that terminally ill people live in hospice for longer than three months. “This is a huge dilemma.”
Josie Kode
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Dutch #people #surviving #hospice #Healthcare #system #sick #fronts
Leave a Reply