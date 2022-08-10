A man suspected of money laundering and involvement in cocaine trafficking, based on seized phones. Normally a recipe for months or years of legal proceedings in which lawyers and the Public Prosecution Service pull out all the stops. Lawyers demand additional investigation and argue that the phone does not belong to the suspect or that the hack used to obtain the data was unlawful. The Public Prosecution Service makes voluminous defenses to prove its own right.

Not so in Haarlem. Via so-called process agreements, a suspect involved in money laundering and cocaine smuggling and the Public Prosecution Service this summer agreed on a prison sentence of four years. Part of the agreement is that the 49-year-old suspect will not defend himself, will not submit an investigation request and will not appeal.

Yet the three A4 pages of process agreements – signed by the suspect, his lawyer Mark-Jan Bouwman and the public prosecutor – are now in the trash. The Noord-Holland District Court tore up the agreements because they were “completely insufficient” and contain “very little factual and legal acuity”, according to a statement published last week. pronunciation.

With that ruling, the court caused quite a bit of confusion: do Dutch judges allow procedural agreements or not? At the end of last year, the answer to that question was a resounding yes. In December, the Rotterdam court and the Limburg court embraced the phenomenon of procedural agreements for the first time in the Netherlands – in which the defense and the Public Prosecution Service present the court with a joint settlement proposal.

Judge Jacco Jansen in Rotterdam in the present drug smuggling case even emphatically aimed for the establishment of procedural agreements. In the ruling, the court pointed out the overloaded criminal law chain in the Netherlands and that procedural agreements can, in certain cases, lead to relief of that chain. The Public Prosecution Service spoke of a ‘valve for the clogged criminal justice system’ because certain criminal cases can be settled faster and more efficiently with procedural agreements. The prosecutors involved were OM magazine featured as pioneers.

Clouded air

In the meantime, the air around court agreements seems to be clouded. Since the December rulings labeled ‘revolutionary’ by experts, the courts of Amsterdam, North Holland, North Netherlands, Overijssel, Zeeland-West-Brabant and the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal have rejected procedural agreements. In total, half of the thirty procedural agreements that were submitted to the court this year were rejected, according to an inventory of NRC via the judgment register of Rechtsspraak.nl.

Courts throughout the country appear to have different views on the procedural agreements, as can be read in the judgments. Some judges seem to see no point in allowing a settlement proposal in principle. Judges in an Amsterdam criminal case state that if they are “drawn into a deal”, the court must ensure that it then becomes “a kind of stamping machine”.

I’ll think five times before I do this again Mark-Jan Bouwman lawyer

In more than a third of the rejected procedural agreements, the sentence that is too low for the judge plays a major role. In a criminal case in which, among other things, Ritalin prescriptions were falsified, the defense and the Public Prosecution Service agreed on a prison sentence of more than three months (equivalent to the pre-trial detention), plus community service. The judge imposed three years in prison.

Judges also often question an alleged advantage of procedural agreements: time savings. Almost half of the rejections are partly based on the argument that the pressure on the judicial chain is not relieved by it.

For those involved, the changing attitude of the courts with regard to procedural agreements leads to a great deal of uncertainty. “Next time I will think five times before I start this again,” says lawyer Bouwman, who was involved in the most recent rejection by the Noord-Holland court. Bouwman says that he and the Public Prosecution Service used the framework for their agreements that was accepted by the courts elsewhere in the Netherlands. “In process agreements, it is required that three parties are willing to dance. If that will is only present at the Public Prosecution Service and the defense, it stops. In Rotterdam, the court acted as a process facilitator who wanted to steer the whole process in the right direction. Here the court did not assume that role.”

The lawyer says that he has received quite a few phone calls from colleagues since the ruling. “People are very scared about this. My colleagues and sisters have received the signal from the judges: ‘don’t do this’, you should not be at this court.”

Equality at stake

For lecturer and researcher Laura Peters of the University of Groningen, the Dutch expert on procedural agreements, the recent court ruling once again demonstrates the need for something that she already advocates widely: legislation.

“It’s a bit of a mess right now. Each district is inventing its own wheel and approaches process agreements differently. The legislator must act.” She points out that the Netherlands is now one of the few European countries where making procedural agreements is not included in the law.

In answer to parliamentary questions Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) indicated in March that legislation was not necessary. However, the call for legislation has not died down. The Attorney General at the Supreme Court, Edwin Bleichrodt, appealed in cassation in the interests of the law against a decision of the Limburg court of December, partly because there is no statutory regulation. As a result, the country’s highest court must now also consider the design of procedural agreements. In his conclusion In June Bleichrodt pointed out the ‘limits of the law-forming task’ of the Supreme Court and stated that with such a fundamental development in criminal procedure law ‘the legislator cannot remain aloof’.

Process agreement expert Peters has another important argument: the principle of equality is at stake. “There is currently no clear procedure and no clear framework of how to make process agreements in the Netherlands. It cannot be the case that one court approaches it differently than the other. Your trial options as a suspect should be the same from north to east and south to west.”